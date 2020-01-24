This is how you can keep your gut and heart healthy

Walnuts as part of an otherwise healthy diet experienced improvements in heart health. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Walnuts as part of an otherwise healthy diet experienced improvements in heart health. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Walnuts are amazing for health and there is no doubt about it. And a new study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, puts more emphasis on this. A new trial suggests that people who eat walnuts every day may maintain gut health and reduce the risk of heart diseases. The study explains that walnuts contain alpha-linolenic acid, which is a variant of omega-3 fatty acids, which is again a necessary nutrient for a healthy body.

Researchers from Pennsylvania State University in State college found that individuals who ate three ounces of walnuts as part of an otherwise healthful diet experienced improvements in heart health. According to reports of Medical News Today, scientists mentioned these changes were likely mediated by improvements in gut health, as suggested by changes in gut bacteria.

They studied the health of around 42 participants who were overweight or obese and aged 30–65 to study the effect of walnuts when added to their diet, in a span of six weeks. At the end of the study, they studied their faecal sample at the end of each diet regimen period. Later, they analysed changes regarding the bacterial populations present in the gastrointestinal tract.

“Replacing your usual snack especially if it’s an unhealthful snack with walnuts is a small change you can make to improve your diet. The walnut diet enriched a number of gut bacteria that have been associated with health benefits in the past,” commented Professor Kris-Etherton, Petersen.

Here are some health benefits of walnuts

* It is rich in antioxidants.

* Super plant source for omega 3.

* It also promises to reduce risk of cancerous cells.

* It keeps you full and thus reduces weight loss when consumed during the day instead of junk snacks.

* It also helps to manage type 2 diabetes and lowers the risk of sugar level.

