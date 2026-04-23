This is exactly what happens to the brain after a single night without sleep

When the brain doesn’t get enough sleep, the prefrontal cortex is less active, but the levels of stress hormones such as cortisol are higher (Image: Still from the film Queen)

We’ve all felt it — the foggy head, missed turns, slow reactions, and that strange sense of being mentally “off” after a night without sleep. While it may feel like simple tiredness, experts say sleep deprivation disrupts core brain processes that support attention, memory, and decision-making.

According to Sheena Sood, consultant in psychology and counsellor at P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, sleeplessness directly affects how the brain regulates cognition.

“With sleepless nights, the brain’s hippocampus is impacted, and a state of cognitive shutdown is seen… our attention span and focus are impacted. Sleep also supports the cerebrospinal fluid, which cushions the brain and helps eliminate waste build-up. When this rhythm is disrupted, attention is automatically affected with disorientation and a shutdown-like state,” she explains.