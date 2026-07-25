This diabetes-friendly trick may help reduce sugar spikes

Managing diabetes often means finding ways to keep blood sugar levels stable, especially after meals. Since carbohydrate-rich foods such as rice and roti can raise blood sugar, diabetics are often advised to watch their portions and make mindful food choices rather than avoid these staples altogether. Recently, a tip circulating online suggested eating a bowl of salad before rice or roti to help prevent blood sugar spikes. Curious about whether this strategy really works, we asked health experts to explain the science behind it.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Dr Pooja Pillai, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, told indianexpress.com that for diabetics, having a bowl of salad before eating rice or roti isn’t just a healthy habit, but a smart blood sugar management strategy.

“Raw salads rich in fiber help slow down the absorption of glucose from carbohydrates, preventing sudden sugar spikes post-meal. Ideal salads include cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, and leafy greens like spinach or lettuce,” she explained.

According to her, a glucose spike occurs in your bloodstream about 30-60 minutes after you eat carbohydrates. Many factors determine how high the peak is and how long it lasts. These include what you ate with or before the carbohydrate, how much fibre is in the carbohydrate, and your body’s ability to secrete and use the hormone insulin.

She further added that high, prolonged glucose spikes have lasting, detrimental effects on many hormones and proteins, including those that trigger inflammation. Inflammation is linked with a range of conditions, including diabetes and heart disease.

Food sequencing

In fact, adding protein sources like boiled sprouts or paneer can further stabilise blood sugar, while a squeeze of lemon and a dash of seeds like flax or pumpkin can boost both taste and nutrition.

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Having a salad before rice and roti significantly lowers blood sugar spikes (Source: Freepik) Having a salad before rice and roti significantly lowers blood sugar spikes (Source: Freepik)

This is also known as food sequencing, and nutritionist Lovneet Batra, describes it to be a great way to help the body digest better — first have vegetables, followed by proteins and fats, and finally starch.

As explained by Batra, starting a meal with vegetables and protein, and finishing it with carbohydrates helps keep one fuller. “This is because protein slows down the release of sugar from carbohydrates into the blood stream, preventing a sugar ‘high’ and then crash – and hunger pangs,” she concurred.

ALSO READ | Are soups and salads always healthy? Know what experts say

Common mistakes to avoid

Dr Pillai mentioned some common mistakes that people make when having salads, including adding cream, sauces, or salt-heavy seasonings that undo the benefits. “Also, avoid skipping salad altogether or eating it alongside the main meal — the timing matters. Eating your salad first gives your body a head starts on digestion and helps in controlling blood sugar levels,” she concluded.

Finally, one must remember that moderation and mindful eating are key to managing diabetes. By choosing the right type of rice or wheat, practicing portion control, and combining it with healthy ingredients, diabetic people can enjoy this delicious staple food as part of a balanced diet.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.