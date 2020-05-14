This delicious drink can help you keep your weight in check; find out

Rose tea is diuretic, and because of this, it can help flush out toxins from the body. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Rose tea is diuretic, and because of this, it can help flush out toxins from the body. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Who said weight loss cannot be fun? Besides working out and staying active, consuming the right kinds of foods can be highly effective in your weight loss journey. And food does not always have to be bland and uninteresting. Some food items and drinks are considered to be both healthy and delicious. So, besides working their magic on the body, they are capable of keeping the taste buds happy, too.

One such drink is the rose tea. Very little is known about it, and if you were previously unaware about its existence, we are here to tell you that it is extremely beneficial for the health, and is a great component for weight loss. And here is everything that you need to know about it.

Rose tea is a herbal tea, whose consumption can lead to better skin and improved hair quality. It is rich in antioxidants and, therefore, is good for digestion. The tea has a sweet aroma which can work as a stress buster and put you in a good mood.

Unlike other teas, rose tea is free of caffeine. It is primarily made up of water and we all know that having enough water and staying hydrated can boost the metabolism and help with weight loss. Staying hydrated is the key, especially in summers.

As mentioned earlier, rose tea is good for digestion. A healthy digestive system is the first step towards achieving the desired figure. Drinking a cup or two every day is a step in the right direction.

Rose tea is diuretic, and because of this, it can help flush out toxins from the body. Once that happens, it becomes easier for the body to keep the weight in check. Besides, it can make you feel full because it is caffeine free. And that is extremely healthy.

With so many health benefits, the tea is believed to keep your immune system strong, and keep illnesses away. With your overall health strengthened, you are going to be in the best shape, too.

Preparation

* It is quite simple. You will need water, of course, and some fresh rose petals. Dried ones will work, too, but just make sure they are washed properly so they are free of pesticides. Ideally, go for the plant in the garden.

* Steep them in boiling water for 15 or 20 minutes.

* You can then add some honey as a sweetener.

