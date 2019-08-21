Do you work out in the morning? Here’s what you can eat before that

Exercising and eating a balanced diet is essential to lead a healthy life. While many people hit the gym after a hectic day at work, others prefer working out in the mornings as they find it more convenient and early morning workouts have their own advantages. However, it is extremely important to keep a few things in mind while working out, including what you should eat right before engaging in some strenuous workouts. Since one needs energy to do the exercises, eating foods that will make you feel energetic is advised. To help you make the right choices, we have made a list:

Oatmeal

Starting you day with a bowl of oatmeal is considered to be a healthy choice. According to a report in My Fitness Pal, oats are full of fibre and carbohydrates, thus providing one with a burst of energy. One can whip it up any way they like — by adding nuts, berries, or yogurt to make it more appetising.

Fresh fruits

Fresh fruits can make for a quick and effective breakfast before hitting the gym. They are a rich source of iron and magnesium among other things. In case you want to add some variety to your meal, you can always make a smoothie with banana and milk.

Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt, which is an excellent source of probiotics, protein and calcium is considered to be healthy and ideal to be consumed before a workout session.

Pancakes

Protein pancakes are a great source of energy, making them an ideal pre-workout meal. However, you must ensure that you eat them a few hours before hitting the gym as they can make you feel heavy and queasy.

Breakfast sandwich

Sandwich might not be the first thing you want to eat in the morning, but one made with wholegrain bread (which is rich in fibre) is a good option. According to the report, you can make yours with some fresh vegetables and you are good to go! You can even add some egg to the mix.