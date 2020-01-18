Things you must know before getting your lips done

Enhancing one’s facial features aesthetically with fillers is fine artwork that should not be done by just anyone. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Enhancing one’s facial features aesthetically with fillers is fine artwork that should not be done by just anyone. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Over the years, the beauty and cosmetic industry have seen some revolutionary techniques which can give you a face or ear, nose, lip of your choice. It’s common to hear of actors or celebrities who have gone under the knife, however, the process and transformation aren’t as easy as it appears.

With the evolution in technologies and various surgical procedures, lip-fillers are among the most common cosmetic procedures these days. However, it is important for one to be well-informed about the procedure, along with side-effects and risks involved, before signing up for it. Enhancing one’s facial features aesthetically with fillers is fine artwork that should not be done by just anyone.

Here is some expert advice that might help you to make a decision.

* “Choose a board-certified dermatologist to inject your lips. A medically certified specialist is recommended for delivering a safe, authentic, world-wide approved treatment or practice,” says Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi MD Consultant Dermatologist & Hair Transplant Surgeon, MedLinks.

* Often, a patient might feel the need for injectables in order to enhance their features even when it is not required. I suggest one must thoroughly discuss with his or her dermatologist and get a proper evaluation of their facial features. This will help him/her get an idea about the exact areas that could use injectables.

* You must ensure that the filler to be injected is a globally reputed brand and not a cheap ripoff. Reputed products eliminate the risk of allergic reactions, nerve damages and facial drooping. They also last for a longer period and are reversible.

* Stay away from bargain-hunters as they might lure you with duplicate products.

* Never get a filler done right before an important event. “As fillers are a minimally invasive treatment, they may leave healable bruises and swelling which are sure to be noticeable,” adds Dr Chaturvedi.

* “It is to be kept in mind that not all fillers are equal and a dermal filler product with high quality should be used as it is responsible for changing the appearance,” says Dr Priyadarshan K, Consultant Plastic, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore.

* The hyaluronic acid present in fillers is metabolised over time by the body and the procedure isn’t permanent.

* “There can be allergic reactions to the substance, which would require medical assistance. Post-procedure, especially on the day of the treatment, is also advisable to avoid any physical activity that increases the blood flow to the face. Hence, it is important that the procedure is conducted by a clinical expert as it might have its own repercussions like scars and deformity of the lip which might further require multiple surgeries to correct it,” explains Dr Priyadarshan K.

