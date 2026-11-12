Radiologist Dr Harsh Vyas recently highlighted how thigh circumference and muscle mass could offer insights into cardiovascular health and the risk of premature death. In a video, he said, “Your thigh circumference/thigh muscle mass can tell you about your cardiovascular risk and premature death, according to this Danish study.”

But what makes thigh size relevant to heart health? Can a simple measurement indicate whether someone is at a higher risk of cardiovascular complications?

Dr L K Jha, Associate Director and Head of Cardiology (Unit-II) at the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, explains how thigh circumference is linked to muscle mass, metabolic health and cardiovascular risk.