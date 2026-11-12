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Radiologist Dr Harsh Vyas recently highlighted how thigh circumference and muscle mass could offer insights into cardiovascular health and the risk of premature death. In a video, he said, “Your thigh circumference/thigh muscle mass can tell you about your cardiovascular risk and premature death, according to this Danish study.”
But what makes thigh size relevant to heart health? Can a simple measurement indicate whether someone is at a higher risk of cardiovascular complications?
Dr L K Jha, Associate Director and Head of Cardiology (Unit-II) at the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, explains how thigh circumference is linked to muscle mass, metabolic health and cardiovascular risk.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
How is thigh circumference linked to heart health and premature death?
Thigh circumference can offer insights into a person’s overall muscle mass and metabolic health. Research suggests that smaller thigh circumference may be associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and premature mortality.
“A prospective study published in the BMJ in 2009, involving 2,816 men and women, found that individuals with smaller thigh circumferences had a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease and premature death. The association was particularly noticeable when thigh circumference fell below approximately 60 cm,” says Dr Jha.
He explains that the thighs contain some of the largest muscle groups, including the quadriceps and hamstrings, which play an important role in glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity and energy utilisation.
“Lower muscle mass reduces the body’s capacity to utilise glucose efficiently, potentially contributing to insulin resistance, metabolic disturbances and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes,” he says.
However, thigh circumference is an indirect indicator of cardiovascular health. It reflects both muscle and subcutaneous fat and should be interpreted alongside other health parameters.
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Why are thigh muscles important for metabolic health?
According to Dr Jha, adequate muscle mass helps the body regulate blood glucose levels and maintain insulin sensitivity. Conversely, reduced muscle mass, particularly when combined with physical inactivity, can contribute to insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction.
“Over time, these changes can increase the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular complications,” he explains.
Muscles also have an endocrine function. During physical activity, they release signalling molecules called myokines, which influence inflammation, glucose metabolism and fat utilisation.
Regular activities such as walking, cycling, swimming and resistance training engage large muscle groups and support these beneficial metabolic processes.
Dr Jha also points out that thigh muscle mass contributes to functional fitness, mobility and exercise tolerance, making it an important component of overall health.
Does a thigh circumference below 60 cm indicate a higher risk?
The 2009 BMJ study observed an association between thigh circumference below approximately 60 cm and an increased risk of premature mortality. However, Dr Jha cautions against treating this measurement as a definitive clinical threshold.
“This figure should be interpreted cautiously. It is not an established clinical cut-off or a universally accepted diagnostic threshold for cardiovascular disease,” he says.
Thigh circumference can vary depending on height, sex, age, ethnicity, and overall body composition. Moreover, the measurement cannot distinguish between muscle tissue and fat.
Therefore, having a thigh circumference below 60 cm does not automatically mean someone is at higher risk of heart disease. Similarly, larger thighs do not guarantee cardiovascular protection.
Dr Jha recommends looking at the bigger picture, including blood pressure, fasting blood glucose or HbA1c, lipid profile, waist circumference, body composition and muscle strength.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.