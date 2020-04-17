These types of exercise improve cognitive performance, reveals study

Exercise can improve cognitive performance, say researchers. (Source: Getty Images) Exercise can improve cognitive performance, say researchers. (Source: Getty Images)

Experts have advised to not skip exercise while being at home during the lockdown. Exercise will not just boost your immunity and mood, but also have a positive impact on your cognitive health, according to a new study.

In a large scale analysis carried out by the University of Basel and colleagues at the University of Tsukuba in Japan, researchers evaluated 80 individual studies on the impact of exercise on cognitive performance, to identify a few characteristics. Their recommendations were recently published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

Researchers found that endurance training, strength training or a mix of the two is likely to improve cognitive performance. The more effective forms of exercise, however, comprised coordinated and challenging sports that require complex movement patterns and interaction with fellow players.

“To coordinate during a sport seems to be even more important than the total volume of the sporting activity,” study author Dr Sebastian Ludyga was quoted as saying.

Researchers pointed out that higher extent of activity in total does not necessarily lead to a correspondingly higher level of effectiveness for mental fitness. Longer duration per exercise unit could improve cognitive performance only over a longer period of time.

The kind of sports activities do not have to be fundamentally different among age groups, from primary school to a later age, to improve cognitive performance, researchers argued.

Again, sport activities have a different effect on the mental health of men as compared to women, benefiting the former more. The differences are evident in the intensity of movement, not the type of sports. Overall, hard workout, with gradual increase in intensity, is beneficial for both men and women. The positive affect in women, however, disappears if the intensity is increased too quickly, researchers said.

