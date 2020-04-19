Want to lose weight during self-isolation? Include these food products in your diet

Scroll down to know which food products will help you shed those extra kilos while you are in self-isolation. (Photo: Getty) Scroll down to know which food products will help you shed those extra kilos while you are in self-isolation. (Photo: Getty)

Lockdown might be hard but it also provides us with ample of time to get back in shape. However, there is also the constant lure of stress eating and while it might be tempting to give in, won’t it be ideal to come out of the quarantine without those extra kilos? In case you are wondering what to do and how to take the situation in your hands, scroll down to know which food products will help you shed those extra kilos while you are in self-isolation.

Stevia

Kiss your refined sugar goodbye because trust us it will do you no good. It not only spikes your blood sugar but also triggers a flood of insulin through your body, which gradually leads to fat accumulating around your tummy area. Ms Dolly Kumar, Founder & Director, Gaia says, “befriend stevia instead. Also known as ‘Meethi Tulsi’, Stevia is a 100 per cent zero calories natural sugar alternative. Obtained from natural herbs, it does not contain Aspartame and has absolutely no side effects.” This food product is also beneficial for Type 2 diabetics, heart patients and those who are conscious of gaining weight.

Muesli

Ms Kumar suggests a diet enriched with fibre and protein. The best way to incorporate a diet like that is by consuming Muesli. “This helps with weight management and with zero cholesterol, it becomes good for the heart as well. The low fat and high fibre properties in Muesli make it a healthy breakfast option for the health-conscious” says Ms Kumar. There’s nothing like kickstarting your day with a bowl of muesli topped with your choice of fruits and milk.

Oats

Oats are the perfect balance of health and taste! It is highly rich in dietary fibre and this is exactly why it keeps you feeling fuller for longer, thereby, helping you manage weight. Ms Kumar also points out that they also help in reducing the blood pressure and aid in digestion, which increases the body’s metabolism to lose weight faster. “Consume them in your breakfast like overnight oats or simply use them as a flour to make gluten-free bread, dosas or even desserts” says Ms Kumar.

Green tea

Green tea is the best way to burn that body fat since it does a great job in breaking fat cells. Ms Kumar points out that the EGCG content in green tea helps impede an enzyme that breaks down norepinephrine. As a result, she adds, “the norepinephrine hormone increases in the body to breakdown the fat cells.” The caffeine in green tea is a well-known stimulant that can aid fat burning and improve exercise performance.

Honey

Honey is not only great for your skin but the blend of natural sugar along with trace enzymes, minerals and vitamins, is unlike any other sweetener on the planet. Want to aid weight loss? Switch your sugar for honey and add it to your desserts, breakfasts and fruit bowls for a guilt-free indulgence.

