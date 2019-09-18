These easy detox drinks are perfect as evening pick-me-ups

Detox concoctions are rarely seen as delicious, but there are some teas that are as yummy as they are loaded with health benefits. For a healthy mind and body, one must take care of the diet to ensure detoxification or removal of toxins at equal intervals. Frequent weather changes, when metabolism and immunity generally take a dip, call for consuming fruits and vegetables that boost our immunity. However, it’s easier said than done.

It is important to pair a healthy diet with a healthy lifestyle, along with some exercise and detox drinks for weight loss.

Here are a few detox drinks that can help rejuvenate our mind, skin as well as body this monsoon.

Turmeric tea

Turmeric is the perfect combination of antioxidants and being anti-inflammatory, this detox Haldi tea comprises a number of health benefits. Turmeric is also loaded with anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal agents, which help stimulate the immune system. Moreover, turmeric helps prevent digestive problems, which are among the main reasons for weight gain. All you need to do is add a pinch of turmeric and let it boil; later, add some honey and you’re all set to sip your tea by the window.

Cinnamon ginger tulsi tea

Cinnamon helps in reducing fat in the body, while ginger is anti-inflammatory. Tulsi, meanwhile, helps to clear the skin of blemishes and acne. It is rich in antioxidants, which helps in preventing premature ageing. Just heat all the ingredients in 250ml water and let it brew for five to 10 minutes.

Orange ginger detox drink

Orange is rich in vitamin C. The high content of vitamin C in oranges ensures that your immune system doesn’t have to see a rough day. It is also an amazing option if you are looking towards shedding that extra kilo or two. A glass of this detox drink every day will benefit your body in many ways.