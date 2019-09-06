These anti-ageing foods will help you hold on to your youth longer

One cannot stay young for life. Growing old is kind of part of the deal, and you absolutely cannot wriggle your way out of it. You can, however, slow down the process and make it healthier and easier for yourself and your body.

Advertising

We don’t want to sound sanctimonious, but studies have proven that consumption of sugar, fried foods, junk and alcoholic beverages, to name a few, coupled with a sedentary lifestyle, could be the recipe for premature ageing.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the lack of a proper diet is the reason a majority of older people are plagued with diseases. “Many of the diseases suffered by older persons are the result of dietary factors, some of which have been operating since infancy,” says WHO.

The incorporation of the following foods in your diet, therefore, becomes all the more pertinent.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Postpartum depression in fathers: Understanding the causes, symptoms and ways to manage

Water

As you get older, your water intake decreases because you don’t feel as thirsty as you once did. But a body without water is like a machine that hasn’t been oiled in a long time. Put simply, your body will refuse to function in the absence of water. That will lead to more complications and the best way to avoid falling sick, is by keep yourself hydrated even when you don’t feel thirsty.

Papaya

If you want your skin to not be burdened with wrinkles, then papaya should be your go-to food. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, papaya improves skin elasticity. It also gives you glowing skin by helping shed dead skin cells.

Broccoli

A virtual powerhouse, broccoli is rich in vitamins, several antioxidants, fibre and calcium, which keeps the body strong. Also, vitamin C helps in the production of collagen, which is the main protein in skin that gives it strength and elasticity.

Olive oil

A subtle substitute for other harmful oils, you can also use it instead of butter.

ALSO READ | I don’t have an exercise routine: Milind Soman

Yogurt

Rich in calcium, yogurt is literally the saviour for your bones. Bone health weakens as you age and the consumption of yogurt could give you much-needed relief. It also helps in digestion.

Tomatoes

High in lycopene — a natural pigment that gives the fruit its red colour — tomatoes will shield you from cancer of lung and prostate. Heat it, mash it, or have it in juice form to keep your body’s strength going.

Red wine

Believe it or not, having red wine may lower bad cholesterol, regulate blood pressure and prevent blood clots from forming. Doctors, however, warn against going overboard. A drink a day for women, and two for men, is good enough. But, if you are not a drinker, don’t start arbitrarily.

Nuts

Nuts are rich in unsaturated fats, fibre and protein, besides other nutrients which are good for the heart. Include almonds, cashews, walnuts and peanuts in your diet.

ALSO READ | Say goodbye to hangovers with these foods

Other foods

Advertising

Besides those listed above, you could also have pomegranates, blueberries, sweet potatoes, avocado, etc, regularly for a fit body.