These 6 kitchen staples can help boost iron—but how you eat them matters

Nutritionist Shweta Shah recently shared a list of six kitchen staples that she says can help you get 21 mg of iron from food. In an Instagram post, she suggested combining haleem (garden cress) seeds, black chana, pumpkin seeds, black raisins, curry leaves and black sesame seeds to naturally boost iron intake and support healthy haemoglobin levels.

But can these foods really provide 21 mg of iron in a day? And even if you consume that amount, how much of it does your body actually absorb?

According to Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietician & Certified Diabetes Educator, the answer is more complicated than simply adding up the iron content of foods.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The 21 mg number may not tell the whole story

“The ‘21 mg’ claim counts iron on the plate, not iron in the blood,” Malhotra explains. According to her, the four foods in this combination — haleem seeds, black chana, sesame seeds and pumpkin seeds — would provide roughly 5–6 mg of iron in normal portions, making it unlikely that the combination would deliver 21 mg of iron unless unusually large quantities were consumed.

More importantly, not all the iron you eat gets absorbed. “The absorption of plant, or non-haem, iron is only about 2–15%,” says Malhotra. Compounds such as phytates and polyphenols found in plant foods can further reduce absorption.

She adds that the ICMR-NIN 2020 dietary recommendations use an assumed absorption rate of about 8%. “Even a full 21 mg at 8% yields about 1.7 mg absorbed. That maintains iron stores but doesn’t rebuild them,” she says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Shah | Celebrity Nutritionist (@shweta_shah_nutritionist)

How can you absorb more iron from food?

Instead of chasing a particular number, Malhotra recommends building meals that help the body absorb the iron present in them.

Add vitamin C

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“Vitamin C at every iron-rich meal” can help improve the absorption of non-haem iron, says Malhotra. You can pair iron-rich foods with sources such as lemon, amla, guava or tomato. ICMR-NIN recommends at least 20 mg of vitamin C per 1,000 kcal per day.

For example, adding lemon to a bowl of black chana or having a vitamin-C-rich fruit alongside an iron-containing meal can simply support absorption.

Soak, sprout, roast or ferment

Preparation methods can also make a difference. “Soak, sprout, roast or ferment seeds and legumes to cut phytates,” Malhotra advises. Phytates can bind minerals such as iron and reduce their absorption.

This does not mean that legumes, seeds or whole grains should be avoided. Rather, appropriate preparation can make their nutrients more accessible.

Keep tea and coffee away from meals

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Your beverage choice around mealtimes matters too. Malhotra recommends keeping tea and coffee about an hour away from meals, as compounds in these beverages can interfere with non-haem iron absorption.

She also advises separating calcium supplements from iron-rich meals. “The goal is to build an iron-absorbing plate rather than chasing an iron number,” she says.

Who should pay closer attention to iron intake?

Iron requirements and the risk of deficiency vary between people. Malhotra says teenage girls and menstruating women, particularly those with heavy periods, need to pay particular attention to their iron intake. Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and toddlers may also require closer monitoring. Vegetarians and vegans, regular blood donors and endurance athletes can also be at higher risk of inadequate iron intake.

Certain health conditions can affect iron absorption or increase the risk of deficiency. These include coeliac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), H. pylori infection and long-term use of acid-suppressing medication, according to Malhotra.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.