‘Thermal foods’ that will keep you warm from within this winter

Winters have set in, and so has the chill. Many regions of the country face extreme winter temperatures which make it hard for people to feel adequately warm, even after piling on layer after layer of warm clothes.

But, iInstead of trying to feel warm only from outside, you can also warm your body up from within. In northern parts of the country, wherein harsh winters are a norm, people rely on foods that generate heat from within to keep them feeling snug throughout the day.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija says this process is called thermogenesis. “In general, foods that take longer in your body to digest, raise your body temperature more and therefore, help you feel warmer”, she said in her latest Instagram video, which she filmed in snowy, freezing cold London.

Makhija went on to share three top foods that help you feel warm from within. She listed ginger first, saying that “not only is it a great digestive aid but also known as a diaphoretic which means it makes you feel warm from the inside.”

Second on the list were different kinds of red meats like pork, beef, and mutton as “all of them have a great iron content. The iron helps transport thee oxygen all throughout the body.” Makhija pointed out that those with low hemoglobin levels experience cold extremities during winter.

She also suggested sweet potato because “all root vegetables take longer in your digestive system, producing more energy. Therefore, helping you keep warmer.”

