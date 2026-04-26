‘There would be a gaddha here’: Lessons from Mini Mathur’s Botox disclosure

Actor and host Mini Mathur recently opened up about her experience with Botox and why it didn’t work for her. Recalling an incident from years ago, she shared, “15 years ago, I was going to do a show deep in the jungles, and there was a lot of shooting in the daylight, and I would constantly do this (frown), and there would be a gaddha here (in between eyebrows). The team told me that this line really looks like a black line, so aap isko kara lo. I said theek hai, I went and said ye gaddhe ki line hai, ye camera pe dikh rahi hai, the doctor said ya I can freeze it. I couldn’t emote, I died…I said I am feeling sad, but it’s not looking sad, I am emoting, I was acting at that point in time…I was like this is horrible, thankfully it lasted for 3 months.”

To understand what really happens, Dr GS Arora, MBBS, MD (Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy), breaks it down.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine

Can Botox make you ‘lose expression’?

“A ‘frozen’ or less expressive look can happen, but it is not universal,” says Dr Arora. “This usually occurs when excessive doses are used or when injections are not precisely placed.”

He emphasises that such outcomes are avoidable. “When performed by an experienced practitioner, Botox is designed to soften lines—not eliminate movement entirely.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleena Dissects Podcast (@aleenadissectspodcast)

Smooth skin vs natural movement

One of the biggest challenges in aesthetic dermatology is achieving visible results without compromising expression. “Every face has unique muscle dynamics, so treatment must be highly individualised,” explains Dr Arora.

He points to newer techniques like micro-dosing, often called “Baby Botox.” “Smaller, strategically placed doses help relax overactive muscles while preserving natural expressions like smiling or frowning. The goal is refinement, not rigidity.”

ALSO READ | Three lifestyle hacks to reverse insulin resistance and protect your liver

Why botox doesn’t last forever

Mini Mathur mentioned that her results lasted about three months, which is fairly typical. “Botox generally lasts between three to four months, though this can vary,” says Dr Arora.

Story continues below this ad

Factors like metabolism, muscle strength, and lifestyle all play a role. “People with more active facial muscles or faster metabolisms may see quicker fading, while others may experience longer-lasting effects.”

Interestingly, repeated treatments may slightly extend longevity over time. “With regular sessions, muscles can become conditioned, sometimes leading to longer intervals between treatments,” he adds.

What are the alternatives

For those hesitant after hearing experiences like Mathur’s, dermatologists say Botox isn’t the only option. “There are several alternatives that offer subtle, natural-looking results without affecting muscle movement,” says Dr Arora.

These include:

Dermal fillers to restore volume

Microneedling and chemical peels for skin texture

Laser treatments for fine lines

Skin boosters for hydration and glow

He also highlights the importance of basics. “A consistent skincare routine with sunscreen, retinoids, and antioxidants can significantly delay visible ageing.”

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine