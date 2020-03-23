There is no COVID-immunity for young people, says WHO

The WHO has said that while the elderly and people with underlying health conditions could be most at risk, younger people could potentially be carrying the infection. (Photo: Getty) The WHO has said that while the elderly and people with underlying health conditions could be most at risk, younger people could potentially be carrying the infection. (Photo: Getty)

With the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, there has been an influx of many different kinds of messages, from different sources, with some suggesting that if you have youth on your side, you may be immune to the virus.

But, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has quashed this belief. In fact, it has warned that if you do not stop socialising immediately, you may risk your health, and also the health of an elderly person in the family.

The WHO said that around the world, a significant number of patients being treated for COVID-19 happen to be under the age of 50. It also insisted that the gravity of the situation has not been understood by many.

The organisation’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a virtual briefing that contrary to what people may believe, young people are “not invincible”, and that even if you do not get sick, “the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else”.

The WHO has said that while the elderly and people with underlying health conditions could be most at risk, younger people could potentially be carrying the infection.

According to international news reports, health officials in Italy have reported a growing number of younger patients requiring treatment.

WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward, meanwhile, has said that there is a concern about young people being dismissive about the threat posed by the deadly virus. He was quoted by Time magazine, saying: “One of the things that terrify me now is, as this is spread in the west, there’s this sense of invulnerability among millennials. We don’t understand why some young healthy people progress to severe disease and even die, and others don’t.”

In his briefing, Ghebreyesus also warned the younger chunk of the population that the virus could put them in the hospital for weeks, or even kill them. “I’m grateful that so many young people are spreading the word and not the virus. As I keep saying, solidarity is the key to defeating COVID-19 – solidarity between countries, but also between age groups,” he said.

