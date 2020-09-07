The work-from-home routine may be ruining your sleep, study finds

Researchers believe increase in work hours and screen time play a huge role in the disruption of sleep. It was also found the participants were less physically active in quarantine, and had a tendency to make more unhealthy food choices. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Ever since the pandemic began, a majority of people around the world were asked to take their work home and contribute remotely. And while it seemed like a good idea initially, what with the social distancing norms in place, a new study has now found that this routine has started to affect people’s sleeping habits. In fact many people are finding it hard to disconnect from work and catch up on some sleep.

Published in the Journal of Translational Medicine, the study has found that the drastic shift in our lifestyle has severely impacted our sleep patterns. The study researchers analysed changes in sleep efficiency, the time at which a person falls asleep, the quality of their sleep, and the daytime sleepiness in participants. It was conducted on some 121 men and women between the ages of 18 and 65. For the study, their sleep schedule and habits were monitored before the quarantine, and then 40 days after quarantine.

The data, once collated, was checked using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI). The participants’ BMI was also noted.

Researchers concluded that there was an increase in the PSQI score, signifying worsened sleep quality, post quarantine. Titled ‘Does Sars‑Cov‑2 threaten our dreams? Effect of quarantine on sleep quality and body mass index‘, the study also highlighted the link between quarantine and poor sleep, and increased sleep disturbances.

The study noted that the PSQI score was higher in those who were working from home and, as such, used smart devices throughout the day. The researchers believe that increase in work hours and screen time play a huge role in the disruption of sleep. It was also found that the participants were less physically active in quarantine, and had a tendency to make more unhealthy food choices.

