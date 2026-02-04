The Vitamin D trap: Why you might be missing the most crucial part of bone health

Taking vitamin D supplements alone can be less effective. Here's why you should take it along with calcium.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 07:00 PM IST
Vitamin DWithout enough calcium, vitamin D may not support bone strength (Image: Pexels)
Many people pop a Vitamin D tablet, thinking they’ve done enough for their bones. But according to Dr Anup Khatri, Senior Consultant – Orthopaedics, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, Vitamin D works best when paired with another crucial nutrient: calcium. “Vitamin D is prescribed with calcium as it helps the body absorb calcium effectively. Without enough calcium, vitamin D alone cannot improve bone strength or prevent bone loss. They are often prescribed together for patients. Take the supplements as per the doctor’s advice,” explains Dr Khatri.

In simple terms, Vitamin D acts like a helper — it supports the absorption of calcium in the body. But if there isn’t enough calcium available, there’s nothing for Vitamin D to help absorb in the first place.

Can Vitamin D alone strengthen bones?

Many people wonder whether Vitamin D alone is sufficient. Dr Khatri clarifies, “Vitamin D alone helps improve calcium absorption, but it cannot strengthen bones without enough calcium in the body. Calcium is necessary for bone structure formation. Both nutrients are essential for stronger bones. So, it is better to seek help from an expert regarding this.”

Bones rely on calcium as a building block. Without it, bone structure cannot form properly, no matter how much Vitamin D you take.

Vitamin D Calcium is necessary for bone structure formation (Image: Pexels)

Is taking only vitamin D less effective?

The short answer: yes. Dr Khatri says, “Taking vitamin D alone can be less effective because there may not be enough calcium available to make the bones strong. Vitamin D supports calcium absorption, but calcium is required to build and maintain bone strength. So, both vitamin D and calcium supplements are prescribed by the doctor for bone health.”

This explains why physicians often recommend the two together rather than Vitamin D alone.

Also Read | Silent Deficiency: Why your bedtime snore might be a cry for Vitamin D

Are there risks without enough calcium?

There can be. “Without enough calcium, vitamin D may not support bone strength and can worsen bone loss over time. This can further impact one’s quality of life. So, pay attention to your bone health right away!” Dr Khatri warns.

Story continues below this ad

Over time, weak bones can impair mobility, strength, and overall well-being, underscoring the importance of appropriate supplementation.

What’s the right balance?

When it comes to dosage, Dr Khatri advises, “For most adults, an ideal balance is 1,000 mg of calcium with 800 IU of vitamin D, as advised by a doctor based on age and health requirements. Follow the dosage recommended by the physician, who will help with the timeline as well. The doctor will decide whether you are supposed to take it every day or how many times a week.”

The key takeaway is simple: Vitamin D and calcium function synergistically. One helps with absorption, the other builds and maintains bone strength. Taking them together — and only as prescribed by a doctor — is essential for healthy bones.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

