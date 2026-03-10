The triple role of Vitamin B12 in your body

If the body suffers from a persistent deficiency of Vitamin B12, there are chances it may cause potential mood changes such as sudden irritability or mild depression (Images: Freepik)

Vitamin B12 supplements are often recommended to people who feel constantly tired or low on energy. The nutrient plays a crucial role in red blood cell formation, nerve function and energy production in the body. But what if a person becomes sleepy after taking the supplement? Is that normal?

According to Dr RR Dutta, HOD, Internal Medicine at Paras Health, Gurugram, vitamin B12 itself is generally not associated with drowsiness. In fact, the vitamin is linked with supporting energy production in the body.

“Mainly found in animal products, it plays an important role in red blood cell formation, nervous system health, and DNA synthesis, and provides aid to the body to produce energy,” asserts Dr Dutta. He adds that people who feel unusually tired after taking supplements should look at other possible factors.