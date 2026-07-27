The simple timing mistake that can affect iron absorption

Should you take iron supplements on an empty stomach or with food? A doctor explains the best time, what to avoid, vitamin C's role and common mistakes.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 27, 2026 11:00 AM IST
iron supplementWhat is the best time to eat iron supplements? (Ai generated image)
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If you’ve been prescribed an iron supplement, when you take it can make a real difference. While many people focus on remembering their daily dose, what time you take it and what you take it with can affect how much iron your body absorbs.

According to Dr (Col) Vijay Dutta, Director, Internal Medicine & Respiratory Services, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, “Iron is generally absorbed best when taken on an empty stomach, ideally in the morning.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Should you take iron with food?

Taking iron on an empty stomach helps your body absorb it better, but it doesn’t suit everyone. Many people report stomach discomfort after taking the supplement first thing in the morning.

“Taking iron on an empty stomach usually improves absorption but may cause nausea, stomach pain or constipation. Taking it with food is gentler on the stomach but can reduce absorption,” says Dr Dutta.

iron supplement Taking iron on an empty stomach may sometimes cause nausea, stomach pain or constipation (Image: Pexels)

If side effects occur, taking the supplement with a small/light meal may help instead of stopping it altogether. Dr Dutta advises following your doctor’s prescribed dose and completing the recommended duration of treatment.

However, some common foods, drinks and medicines can reduce iron absorption. Dr Dutta advises not taking iron supplements with tea, coffee, milk, calcium supplements or calcium-rich foods. Certain antacids and other medicines can also interfere.

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“It is best to keep a gap between iron and these foods or medicines, as advised by your doctor.”

Similarly, vitamin c rich foods help the body absorb iron better.  Taking your iron supplement with orange juice or another citrus fruit may improve absorption. However, extra vitamin C supplements are not always necessary unless recommended by your doctor.

Also Read | Constant fatigue in 42-year-old gym goer linked to zinc supplement

Common mistakes to avoid

According to Dr Dutta, some of the most common mistakes people make while taking iron supplements include:

  • Taking them with tea, coffee or milk
  • Stopping treatment too early
  • Taking more than prescribed
  • Skipping doses
  • Taking iron alongside other medicines without checking for interactions

Moreover, iron requirements are not the same for everyone. As Dr Dutta explains, the dose and duration of iron supplements depend on factors such as age, pregnancy, the severity of anaemia and its underlying cause.

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He further adds that children should never take iron without medical advice, while pregnant women, older adults and people with anaemia should follow an individualised treatment plan prescribed by their doctor.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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