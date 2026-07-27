The simple timing mistake that can affect iron absorption

What is the best time to eat iron supplements? (Ai generated image)

If you’ve been prescribed an iron supplement, when you take it can make a real difference. While many people focus on remembering their daily dose, what time you take it and what you take it with can affect how much iron your body absorbs.

According to Dr (Col) Vijay Dutta, Director, Internal Medicine & Respiratory Services, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, “Iron is generally absorbed best when taken on an empty stomach, ideally in the morning.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.