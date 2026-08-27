The reason some women start walking ‘like penguins’ after 60: ‘And it doesn’t stop…’

A side-to-side, “penguin-like” walk in women may look like a simple effect of ageing, but it shouldn’t automatically be dismissed. Physiotherapist Dr Akash Singh recently explained that this pattern, known as a waddling gait, can be associated with weakness in the hip muscles.

“Why do so many Indian moms start walking like a penguin after 60?,” Dr Singh wrote in a post on Instagram. He added, “That side-to-side walking pattern is called a waddling gait, and it can often be associated with weakness in the hip muscles, especially the gluteus medius and hip flexors. When you walk, you spend a moment balancing on one leg. Your gluteus medius helps keep your pelvis stable during that phase. If it’s weak → the pelvis drops → your body leans to compensate → and your walk starts looking like this. If your hip flexors are also weak, lifting your leg becomes harder, making walking even more challenging.”

“And it doesn’t stop at walking,” he wrote further. Poor hip and pelvic control can contribute to lower-back compensation and back pain, knee instability and increased joint stress, poor balance and a higher risk of falls.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Is a waddling gait a normal part of ageing?

Not necessarily. Dr Gaurav Prakash Bhardwaj, Director & Senior Consultant – Sports Injury, Joint Preservation & Replacement Surgery, PSRI Hospital, says that while walking speed, balance and muscle strength can decline with age, a noticeable waddling gait should not simply be considered normal ageing.

“A noticeable side-to-side or ‘waddling’ walk may be a sign of weakness of the hip and pelvic muscles, in particular the gluteal muscles,” says Dr Bhardwaj.

He adds that reduced mobility, previous injuries and other medical conditions can also influence how a person walks. “A new or worsening change in gait should not be dismissed as simply an effect of ageing.”

Story continues below this ad

What can cause a waddling gait?

Weakness around the hips and pelvis is one possible reason, but it is not the only one. “Conditions such as hip arthritis, problems with the hip joint, spinal conditions, neurologic conditions, muscle diseases and nerve problems can affect gait,” says Dr Bhardwaj.

Pain, stiffness or weakness in the hips and legs can also alter walking patterns. This is why it is important to look at what has changed rather than assuming that the walking pattern is age-related.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Akash Singh | Physiotherapist | Mumbai (@physio.akash)

When should you see a doctor or physiotherapist?

Dr Bhardwaj recommends seeking medical or physiotherapy assessment if the waddling gait is new, worsening, painful or associated with repeated falls. Numbness, weakness, difficulty climbing stairs or trouble staying upright are also reasons to get evaluated.

“Early assessment can identify the cause and prevent further loss of mobility,” he says. The aim is not simply to correct how someone walks, but to identify whether an underlying joint, muscle, nerve or balance problem is contributing to the change.

ALSO READ | Neurologist shares what happens when you walk for 60 minutes in the morning

How can people in their 50s and 60s maintain a stable gait?

Dr Bhardwaj suggests simple exercises such as:

Story continues below this ad

* Chair squats and sit-to-stand: Strengthen the legs and hips.

* Calf raises: Help maintain lower-leg strength.

* Side leg raises: Target muscles around the hips.

* Step-ups: Work the legs and support functional strength.

* Supported single-leg balance: Stand on one leg while holding a stable support.

* Walking and mobility exercises: Help maintain movement and flexibility.

“Strength training at least two days a week, walking regularly and eating enough protein can help preserve muscle mass,” says Dr Bhardwaj.

However, exercise should be introduced gradually. “Exercises should be progressed gradually and modified if you have joint pain, significant weakness or balance problems,” he adds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.