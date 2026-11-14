The reason behind splashing water on a hot tawa before spreading dosa batter

A familiar sight in many Indian kitchens is someone splashing a few drops of water onto a hot tawa before spreading dosa batter. While this may seem like a simple cooking ritual, the practice offers a rough indication of the pan’s temperature, which is crucial for getting the right texture.

According to Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietician, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, the way water behaves on a hot surface can help determine whether the tawa is ready for cooking. However, you also need to manage the pan’s temperature carefully to ensure the batter spreads evenly and the dosa cooks properly.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.