The reason behind splashing water on a hot tawa before spreading dosa batter

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
A familiar sight in many Indian kitchens is someone splashing a few drops of water onto a hot tawa before spreading dosa batter. While this may seem like a simple cooking ritual, the practice offers a rough indication of the pan’s temperature, which is crucial for getting the right texture.
According to Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietician, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, the way water behaves on a hot surface can help determine whether the tawa is ready for cooking. However, you also need to manage the pan’s temperature carefully to ensure the batter spreads evenly and the dosa cooks properly.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Why do people splash water on a hot tawa?
“Splashing a little water on the tawa is a traditional way of checking whether it is ready for cooking. The way the water behaves gives a rough indication of the surface temperature,” says Sheikh.
If the water sizzles and evaporates quickly, it suggests that the tawa is hot. A few drops can also help cool the surface slightly if it has become excessively hot, making it easier to spread the batter evenly.
Temperature is important because dosa batter needs the right balance of heat and moisture. “If the tawa is too hot, the batter may set before it can be spread into a thin layer. If it is too cool, the dosa may turn out soft, pale and less crisp,” she explains.
Is splashing water on a hot tawa safe?
The practice requires caution. Water splashed onto a very hot tawa can sizzle suddenly and send hot droplets or steam toward your hands and face, increasing the risk of burns. Sheikh recommends using only a few drops rather than pouring water directly onto the pan.
The type of tawa also matters. With non-stick cookware, repeated exposure to sudden temperature changes may damage the coating over time. Overheating an empty non-stick pan can also cause the coating to deteriorate and release fumes. Follow the manufacturer’s temperature guidelines and avoid excessive heat.
Cast-iron tawas are durable, but sudden temperature changes can cause thermal stress and, in some cases, cracking. Water may also cause hot oil to splatter if the surface is greasy. Allow the pan to cool gradually instead of pouring water over it immediately after cooking, she explains.
What is the ideal tawa temperature for a crispy dosa?
The tawa’s temperature influences the dosa’s texture, colour and crispness. According to Sheikh, a moderately hot surface lets the batter spread before it sets, while enough heat helps moisture evaporate and creates a crisp finish.
“A surface temperature of around 180–200°C is a useful starting point for crispy dosas, although the ideal temperature varies depending on the batter and the pan. Excessive heat can cause uneven browning, while a cooler surface may leave the dosa soft or make it stick,” she says.
Which tawa is best for making dosa?
A well-seasoned cast-iron tawa retains heat well and can produce crisp dosas. A flat, heavy-bottomed stainless-steel tawa is another option, while a good-quality non-stick tawa is convenient for beginners because it requires less oil.
“Regardless of the material, preheating the pan evenly and adjusting the heat between dosas are key to getting consistent results,” says Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.