The pressure cooker part most people forget to clean—and why it matters

Most of us wash the pressure cooker after every use, but how often do we clean its rubber gasket, the sealing ring tucked inside the lid?

The pressure cooker itself may get a good scrub, but the gasket is easy to overlook. However, this small sealing ring can trap food particles, grease and moisture, making it a potential breeding ground for bacteria and mould if not cleaned properly.

Internet-famous oncologist Dr Tarang Krishna recently spoke about the same, citing that if rubber gaskets are not cleaned regularly or properly, they could harbour harmful microbes and even lead to chronic gut issues and weakened immunity. Intrigued, we decided to dig deeper.

Why should you clean the rubber gasket regularly?

According to celeb Ayurvedic nutritionist Shweta Shah, founder of Eatfit24/7, the gasket should ideally be washed after every use and dried thoroughly before putting it back. She also recommends giving it a proper deep clean at least once a week.

“The rubber gasket tends to trap tiny food particles, grease and moisture, which are not always visible to the eye. If we ignore these areas, they gradually become unhygienic,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Shah adds that many people focus only on washing the cooker vessel but forget the gasket. In her opinion, every part that comes in contact with steam and food deserves equal attention because maintaining hygiene is just as important as choosing healthy ingredients.

It is advises to wash it with warm water and a mild dish soap, rinsing it thoroughly and allowing it to dry completely before placing it back. Never store the gasket while it is still damp.

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How to clean your pressure cooker’s rubber gasket (Image Ai generated; facts verified by Celebrity Ayurvedic Nutritionist Shweta Shah founder Eatfit24/7) How to clean your pressure cooker’s rubber gasket (Image Ai generated; facts verified by Celebrity Ayurvedic Nutritionist Shweta Shah founder Eatfit24/7)

Shah also recommends not locking the pressure cooker lid tightly during storage. Keeping the lid slightly open allows any remaining moisture to evaporate instead of getting trapped inside.

Other common mistakes include leaving food residue on the gasket for days, using harsh cleaning chemicals, or continuing to use a cracked or damaged gasket. If the gasket has worn out or developed cracks, it should be replaced—not just for hygiene, but also to ensure the pressure cooker functions safely.

Can it become a breeding ground for bacteria and mould?

“Yes, it certainly can,” says Shah. “When food residue and moisture remain trapped in the gasket for days, they create an environment where bacteria and mould can grow.” Over time, you may even notice an unpleasant smell coming from the cooker, which is often a sign that it hasn’t been cleaned properly.

However, Dr Jagat Jot Singh Gill, Consultant-Gastroenterology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Greater Noida West, points out that in a properly functioning pressure cooker, the high temperatures generated during cooking are sufficient to destroy most harmful microorganisms.

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That said, if the gasket has visible mould, a foul smell or heavy residue, it should be cleaned thoroughly or replaced, as contamination can occur during handling or after cooking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Tarang krishna (@drtarangkrishna)

Can a dirty gasket cause gut inflammation or lower immunity?

Not directly. Dr Gill says that while poor gasket hygiene may increase the risk of food contamination, “there is no evidence that a dirty gasket, by itself, causes chronic gut inflammation, long-term digestive disorders or weakens the immune system.”

Shah echoes this, saying poor kitchen hygiene can increase the risk of food-borne illnesses, which may lead to vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach upset or digestive discomfort. However, she would not claim there is a direct scientific link between an unclean cooker gasket and gut inflammation or a weakened immune system because many different factors contribute to gut health.

Dr Gill adds that people with weakened immunity, older adults and young children should be particularly careful about kitchen hygiene.

As Shah points out, “We are often careful while eating outside because hygiene may be compromised, but the same level of cleanliness should also be maintained in our own kitchens. Prevention is always better than treatment.”

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The nutritionist further stresses that “Small, consistent habits like cleaning and drying the gasket properly go a long way in keeping your food safe and your kitchen healthy.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.