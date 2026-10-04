The morning heart attack pattern: Why the hours after waking may matter

What should you do during a heart attack? (Photo: AI)

A social media claim suggests that most heart attacks happen between 6 am and 8 am. But is there really a specific two-hour window when the heart is most vulnerable?

There is some evidence of a morning pattern in heart attacks, but the picture is more nuanced than the 6–8 am claim suggests. Previous studies have found that acute myocardial infarctions (heart attacks) occur more frequently between 6 am and noon, rather than specifically between 6 and 8 am.

Dr Diwakar Kumar, Consultant, Cardiology Unit-II, Interventional Cardiology, Asian Hospital, explains why this pattern may occur — and why focusing on one particular hour can be misleading.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.