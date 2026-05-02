The midnight myth: Why waking up between 1 AM and 3 AM doesn’t mean your liver is failing

Tap into the health side of the Instagram algorithm, and you’ll find an endless spree of videos giving away signs to spot any deficiency, disease, healing symptom, or maybe some other medical progress. A similar video titled “5 silent signs your liver is asking for help” made waves on Instagram recently. Dr Eric Berg, a US-based chiropractor and healthpreneur, posted a list of unexpected signs that indicate poor liver health.

But how many of these actually point to liver trouble? Intrigued, we decided to reach out to Dr Naveen Ganjoo, Senior Consultant – Hepatology & Integrated Liver Care, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore to separate fact from fiction.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why not all ‘silent signs’ are real

“Some of these medical signs exist in the realm of medicine while other signs either have weak connections to medical evidence or lack scientific validation,” Dr Ganjoo explains. He adds that early liver damage is often hard to spot, noting that it causes “minimal or extremely vague signs of injury”.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the symptoms:

Right shoulder pain

This one is only “partially true.” While liver or gallbladder issues can cause referred pain, it’s uncommon. As Dr Ganjoo puts it, the link is “rare and indirect”. In most cases, shoulder pain is due to posture, strain, or orthopedic causes.

People who experience itching because of liver problems will typically feel it throughout their body (Image: Pexels) People who experience itching because of liver problems will typically feel it throughout their body (Image: Pexels)

2. Itchy skin

This is a medically recognised sign. “Persistent itching (without a visible rash) can be a sign of liver dysfunction,” he explains, especially when bile salts build up in the bloodstream. It may be widespread and worse at night.

“People who experience itching because of liver problems will typically feel it throughout their body, with the condition reaching its peak during nighttime. The condition occurs more frequently in cholestatic liver diseases which impede bile flow than in early-stage fatty liver disease.”

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3. Waking up between 1 am and 3 am

There’s no scientific backing here. Dr. Ganjoo says “modern medical science has found no proof” of a link. Sleep disruptions are far more likely tied to stress, anxiety, poor sleep habits, or even metabolic disorders.

4. Bloating after eating

A very common complaint — but not a reliable early liver sign. The expert notes it “usually happens because of gut problems” like indigestion or intolerance. Liver-related swelling tends to show up only in advanced stages, when “abdominal fluid buildup” creates a feeling of fullness and abdominal swelling.

5. Not feeling satisfied after meals

This has little connection to liver health. Dr Ganjoo calls it a “weak or unclear link”, often tied instead to diet, blood sugar, or hormonal factors. “People with liver disorders experience decreasing appetite because their condition reaches advanced stages.”

To put it simple, such viral health lists can often blur the line between awareness and anxiety. While symptoms like unexplained itching deserve attention, many others on such lists are either exaggerated or unrelated. Understanding that difference is key to avoiding panic and focusing on real warning signs instead.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.