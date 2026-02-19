‘Unscientific, dangerous nonsense’: Why a hepatologist is warning against this popular athlete recovery trend

Cupping therapy has been around for centuries and continues to be used by some athletes and wellness enthusiasts for muscle recovery and pain relief. The renewed popularity of such practices on social media has sparked debate about whether they offer genuine health benefits or simply create the illusion of treatment without scientific backing. That debate has intensified following a warning issued by Kerala-based hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, widely known online as ‘The Liver Doc’, in an Instagram post.

Critiquing the procedure, he described cupping therapy as “unscientific, dangerous nonsense”, urging people to reconsider what he called a “superstitious trend” being presented as legitimate medical care. His post included images of wet cupping, where suction is applied after small incisions are made to draw out what some believe is “toxic” blood. Dr Philips challenged the basic premise behind the practice, stating, “The skin is not a filter for toxins; that is the job of your liver and kidneys.” He added, “Cutting the skin to suck out blood is not detoxification; it is a recipe for infection, scarring, and, in some cases, severe skin damage.” He also raised concerns about hygiene and medical safety, noting that the use of non-sterile tools or poor aftercare could expose people to serious infections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV. According to him, the intense suction used in cupping can also cause hematomas, permanent scarring, and skin discolouration, and may delay proper treatment for underlying conditions if people rely on it instead of seeking medical care.