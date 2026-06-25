The internet loves this clove cleep trick — but there’s a catch

From sipping warm milk to drinking chamomile tea, social media is full of home remedies that promise better sleep. One such popular hack is keeping a slightly chewed clove in your mouth before going to bed, which supposedly helps you sleep more soundly. But is there any science behind it?

According to Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant Chest Physician, Bronchoscopist, Intensivist and Sleep Disorders Specialist at Gleneagles Hospital Parel, Mumbai, the answer is no.

“There is no strong scientific evidence that keeping a chewed clove in the mouth before bed directly improves sleep quality. However, its mild soothing properties may help some people feel relaxed, but good sleep habits remain far more important for healthy sleep,” says Dr Chafle.