The Indian glucose paradox: Balancing traditional roti and rice for better health

Can one get of sugar without medication? (Photo: Freepik)

High blood sugar is often viewed as a lifelong condition that demands immediate medication. But that is not always true — especially in the early or borderline stages. According to Dr Pranav Ghody, Consultant Endocrinologist & Diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central, lifestyle plays a powerful role in determining whether blood sugar levels stabilise or spiral.

“In early or borderline cases, blood sugar can often be controlled through weight management, regular physical activity, and consistent eating habits,” says Dr Ghody. However, he cautions that this does not apply to every case.

When can lifestyle changes be enough?

For individuals with prediabetes or newly detected mild elevations, even modest changes can yield meaningful improvements, explains Dr Ghody. “Many people see improvement when they lose even a small amount of weight and stay active daily.”