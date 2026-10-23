When was the last time you put your own health first? Between managing work, caring for children and checking in on ageing parents, women can find themselves putting their own needs at the bottom of the list.

In a conversation hosted by Faizan Khan, Mitun De Sarkar discusses the health priorities women should focus on after 40. From strength training and balanced eating to protecting mental well-being and keeping up with health check-ups, she emphasises that caring for everyone else should not come at the cost of neglecting yourself.

But what changes should women expect in their 40s, and which habits deserve more attention? Dr Nikita Kulkarni, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist practising in Thane, explains the key areas women should focus on.