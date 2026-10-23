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When was the last time you put your own health first? Between managing work, caring for children and checking in on ageing parents, women can find themselves putting their own needs at the bottom of the list.
In a conversation hosted by Faizan Khan, Mitun De Sarkar discusses the health priorities women should focus on after 40. From strength training and balanced eating to protecting mental well-being and keeping up with health check-ups, she emphasises that caring for everyone else should not come at the cost of neglecting yourself.
But what changes should women expect in their 40s, and which habits deserve more attention? Dr Nikita Kulkarni, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist practising in Thane, explains the key areas women should focus on.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
1. Understand the changes happening in your body
Dr Kulkarni explains that hormonal changes and ageing can also influence muscle strength, bone health and body composition. At the same time, the risk of conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease increases with age.
Women should pay attention to persistent or unusual symptoms rather than automatically attributing them to ageing. Heavy or unusual menstrual bleeding, in particular, warrants medical evaluation.
2. Make strength training part of your routine
Dr Kulkarni recommends exercises such as squats, light-weight training and resistance-band workouts. These can also make everyday activities, including climbing stairs and carrying groceries, easier.
Women should aim to include muscle-strengthening exercises at least twice a week, alongside aerobic activities such as walking or cycling. Those new to exercise can start with simple movements and gradually increase intensity based on their fitness level and medical needs.
Strength training is not just about appearance or weight management. Maintaining muscle and mobility can help women remain physically capable as they grow older.
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3. Eat for muscle, bone health and energy
Dr Kulkarni suggests including a variety of protein sources, such as pulses, beans, dairy products, soy foods, eggs and fish, depending on individual dietary preferences. Calcium-rich foods include milk, curd and calcium-set tofu. Vitamin D is also important because it helps the body absorb calcium.
Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds contribute fibre and other essential nutrients.
Women should avoid crash diets and unnecessarily restrictive eating patterns, which can compromise nutritional intake and muscle health. Don’t take supplements automatically; their need depends on individual dietary intake, risk factors, and medical advice.
4. Don’t postpone preventive health check-ups
Preventive healthcare should become a regular part of life after 40, rather than something women seek only when symptoms appear.
Dr Kulkarni recommends discussing blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol checks with a healthcare professional. Women should also stay up to date with appropriate breast and cervical cancer screenings.
Depending on personal and family history, discussions may also cover thyroid function, nutritional deficiencies and bone health. The right tests and their frequency will vary according to individual risk factors and medical history.
Persistent fatigue, changes in menstrual patterns or other unexplained symptoms should also be discussed with a doctor instead of being dismissed as an inevitable part of midlife.
5. Protect your mental health and set boundaries
Physical health is only one part of the picture. Poor sleep, anxiety, exhaustion and feeling constantly overwhelmed can affect a woman’s quality of life, even when routine blood reports appear normal.
Mallika Timblo, founder of Terrapy, points out that women are often expected to manage work, household responsibilities, children and ageing parents, with the burden of maintaining this balance falling disproportionately on them.
Protecting mental health, she says, requires recognising personal limits, sharing responsibilities, setting boundaries and being comfortable asking for help.
Sleep, movement, nutritious meals and personal interests should be part of everyday life, not rewards that women allow themselves only after everyone else’s needs have been met. If anxiety, low mood or feelings of overwhelm persist, seeking professional support is important.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.