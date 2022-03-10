Honey: Know the various types and their health benefits

A thick, golden liquid produced by bees, honey is an Indian pantry staple that comes with many health benefits when consumed and even applied.

Honey is rich in phytochemicals and anti-oxidants and is also known to help with digestion and immunity. It is additionally known for its anti-bacterial and blood purifying properties. When applied topically, it soothes skin and promotes healthy skin.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

But most commercial honeys available in the market are pasteurised. Dr Geeta Buryok, head of clinical nutrition and dietetics, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh suggests consuming raw honey as it “has more powerful health benefits in terms of healing wounds and fighting infections.”

But she warns against feeding raw honey to infants as “it may contain the bacteria that causes botulism, especially in children.” She also suggests diabetic patients against consuming honey along with obese people, and those having inflammation, insulin resistance, liver and heart diseases as it has high sugar content.

ALSO READ | Try this simple home test to check if honey is adulterated with sugar

In India, there are multiple kinds of honey available in the market, and each has its own unique health benefits. Below, Dr. Burok elaborates on the most common kinds of honey available in the market and why they should be consumed with tea or simply in warm water:

Eucalyptus honey helps in treating sores, ulcers

helps in treating sores, ulcers Karanja honey helps in fighting infections

helps in fighting infections Rapeseed honey aids in osteoporosis treatment

aids in treatment Lychee honey works great as a digestive aid

Sunflower honey can be had as a sore-throat and common cold treatment

can be had as a sore-throat and common cold treatment Acacia honey helps in wound recovery

helps in wound recovery Forest honey is good for skin and hair and can be applied topically with face masks, scrubs, etc.

is good for skin and hair and can be applied topically with face masks, scrubs, etc. Multifloral honey improves sleep and relieves stress.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!