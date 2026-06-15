The great memory debate: Why women seem better at remembering details than men

Do women have better memories than men, or is it simply a stereotype reinforced by everyday experiences? The discussion resurfaced recently when neuroscientist Vidita Vaidya spoke about sex differences in the brain during a conversation with podcaster Raj Shamani.

Responding to his question on whether women have a bigger hippocampus, the brain region associated with memory, than men, Vaidya clarified that there aren’t major structural differences between male and female brains. “Not in the large scale, but in the detail and specific parts of the brain, there are differences. The hypothalamus has clear differences between the male and the female brain, but it’s like a distribution, and the distribution tends to overlap.”She went on to suggest that social conditioning may explain much of the commonly observed difference in memory.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“What happens is that women are socialised to remember details. We are socialised to remember birthdays, events…we become like the memory keepers of our family…And I think if you took a bunch of men and made it incentivised for them to also remember all of that, they would remember…They remember something about their work situation…what you are remembering tends to different from what has been put as an emphasis socially.”

Do women have better memory? (Photo: AI) Do women have better memory? (Photo: AI)

Her comments align with what many neuroscientists have observed. According to Dr Sheetal Goyal, Consultant-Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, research does suggest that women often perform slightly better on specific types of memory tasks, particularly verbal memory and recalling emotionally meaningful information.

“Women tend to show a modest advantage in verbal memory, including remembering words, conversations, and personal experiences. However, this should not be interpreted as women having a universally superior memory system. The differences are generally small and there is significant overlap between individuals,” says Dr Goyal.

She explains that memory is highly selective and depends on what people pay attention to. Information that is considered important, emotionally relevant, or repeatedly reinforced is more likely to be remembered.

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“This may partly explain why women are often perceived as better at remembering birthdays, anniversaries, family events, and social interactions. These details are frequently linked to relationship management and emotional engagement, areas where women have traditionally been encouraged to invest more attention,” she adds.

Biology or social conditioning?

The question of whether memory differences are biological or socially learned does not have a simple answer. Dr Goyal says both factors contribute to how memory develops and functions.

“Memory is shaped by a combination of biology and environment. Hormones, genetics, and brain chemistry can influence cognitive functions, but life experiences, education, habits, and social expectations also play a major role,” she explains.

This is where Vaidya’s observations about socialisation become relevant. If one group is consistently expected to remember family schedules, birthdays, celebrations, and emotional details, they may become better at those tasks through practice and repeated use.

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“The brain is remarkably adaptable. Repeated engagement with certain kinds of information strengthens the neural networks involved in recalling that information. In many situations, men can perform equally well on memory tasks when they are similarly motivated or when the information is personally meaningful to them,” says Dr Goyal.

Are there different kinds of memory where men and women excel?

According to Dr Goyal, women often demonstrate stronger performance in verbal and social memory tasks. “Studies have shown that women may be better at recalling conversations, recognising faces, and remembering emotionally significant events. These are areas that rely heavily on verbal processing and social cognition,” she says.

Men, on average, have traditionally shown advantages in certain spatial memory tasks. “Some studies suggest that men may perform better in tasks involving mental rotation, navigation using directional cues, and certain aspects of spatial processing. However, these findings represent average trends and should not be viewed as fixed abilities,” notes Dr Goyal.

“Though there is no evidence that men or women possess a superior overall memory system. Success in learning, problem-solving, professional performance, and daily functioning depends on multiple cognitive abilities and personal factors rather than sex alone,” she says.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.