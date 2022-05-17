scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
The Great Khali reveals what he eats in a day

Previously, the professional wrestler had mentioned that he ensures his diet is always "protein-rich".

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2022 6:20:25 pm
Khali, Khali wrestler, Khali AAP, wrestler Khali, Khali India, India Khali, Khali politics, Aam admi Party, sports news, sportsThe Great Khali shared about his diet (Source: The Great Khali/Facebook)

Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali recently took to Instagram to reveal what he eats in a day. The wrestler, who is 7’2”, shared that on any given day, his diet consists of protein, seasonal fruits, and more.

Take a look.

In the video, he said, “I eat seasonal fruits like apples and pears, eggs, bread, maida, and chicken.”

Previously, in another video, the professional wrestler mentioned that he ensures his diet is always “protein-rich“.

He shared that he eats eggs and figs that are both rich in protein.

“When eating eggs, have the white and not the yellow part (yolk) as it is responsible for cholesterol,” he mentioned.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Great Khali (@thegreatkhali)

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, the 49-year-old had revealed that his diet includes chicken, egg, rice, dal – a balance of carbs, fats, proteins and fibre. “I recommend these to other aspiring wrestlers, too. Nowadays, because of unhealthy eating habits, we see people’s health deteriorating, to avoid that we should be conscious of what we are eating. Also, I don’t believe in taking shortcuts to achieve a certain level of fitness. To build a good body, you need to put in the time and effort. It is not something you can do overnight; there is no shortcut,” he said.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

