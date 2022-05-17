The Great Khali reveals what he eats in a day

Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali recently took to Instagram to reveal what he eats in a day. The wrestler, who is 7’2”, shared that on any given day, his diet consists of protein, seasonal fruits, and more.

Take a look.

In the video, he said, “I eat seasonal fruits like apples and pears, eggs, bread, maida, and chicken.”

Previously, in another video, the professional wrestler mentioned that he ensures his diet is always “protein-rich“.

He shared that he eats eggs and figs that are both rich in protein.

“When eating eggs, have the white and not the yellow part (yolk) as it is responsible for cholesterol,” he mentioned.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, the 49-year-old had revealed that his diet includes chicken, egg, rice, dal – a balance of carbs, fats, proteins and fibre. “I recommend these to other aspiring wrestlers, too. Nowadays, because of unhealthy eating habits, we see people’s health deteriorating, to avoid that we should be conscious of what we are eating. Also, I don’t believe in taking shortcuts to achieve a certain level of fitness. To build a good body, you need to put in the time and effort. It is not something you can do overnight; there is no shortcut,” he said.

