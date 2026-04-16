The golden hour: Why every minute counts during a heart attack

Heart attack symptoms don’t always follow a predictable pattern, making it crucial to understand how long they can last and when to act. According to Dr Parin Sangoi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, timely recognition of symptoms can significantly reduce heart damage and save lives.

How long does a heart attack usually last?

“A heart attack can last anywhere from a few minutes to several hours,” says Dr Sangoi. “In many cases, symptoms build gradually rather than appearing suddenly.”

He explains that some individuals may experience discomfort that comes and goes over a day or two before a major episode. “Classic symptoms like chest pressure, heaviness, or pain lasting more than 15–20 minutes should never be ignored. Even shorter but recurring episodes need immediate attention,” he adds.