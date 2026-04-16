The golden hour: Why every minute counts during a heart attack

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Heart attack symptoms don’t always follow a predictable pattern, making it crucial to understand how long they can last and when to act. According to Dr Parin Sangoi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, timely recognition of symptoms can significantly reduce heart damage and save lives.
How long does a heart attack usually last?
“A heart attack can last anywhere from a few minutes to several hours,” says Dr Sangoi. “In many cases, symptoms build gradually rather than appearing suddenly.”
He explains that some individuals may experience discomfort that comes and goes over a day or two before a major episode. “Classic symptoms like chest pressure, heaviness, or pain lasting more than 15–20 minutes should never be ignored. Even shorter but recurring episodes need immediate attention,” he adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Does duration affect heart damage and survival?
Yes, and significantly so. “The longer the heart muscle is deprived of oxygen, the greater the damage,” explains Dr Sangoi. When blood flow is blocked, injury begins within minutes and continues to worsen over time.
“The first hour is often called the ‘golden window.’ If treatment is given during this period, we can restore blood flow, limit permanent damage, and improve survival outcomes,” he notes.
Heart attack vs mild discomfort
“Heart-related pain typically feels like pressure, tightness, or squeezing in the chest,” says Dr Sangoi. “It may spread to the arm, jaw, neck, or back and is often accompanied by sweating, breathlessness, nausea, or a sense of unease.”
In comparison, muscle pain or acidity usually improves with rest or medication. “If symptoms persist or worsen, it’s important to treat it as a medical emergency,” he advises.
Can heart attacks be silent or prolonged?
“Yes, some heart attacks can be ‘silent,’ presenting with very mild or unusual symptoms like fatigue or slight discomfort,” warns Dr Sangoi.
These cases are particularly dangerous because they often go unnoticed, delaying treatment. “Even without dramatic symptoms, damage can still occur. Awareness and timely check-ups are crucial, especially for high-risk individuals,” he adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.