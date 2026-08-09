The exercise habit that could help lower Alzheimer’s and dementia risk

Can going for a brisk walk or cycling regularly actually make you smarter? According to neurosurgeon Arun Rajeswaran, the answer is yes. Speaking about the benefits of exercise, he drew a distinction between cardio and strength training, saying, “There are two types of workouts. One is cardio workouts, another is gym training. Gym training, weight training, muscle strengthening is good for your back. Your cardio is really good for your brain.”

Backing his point with research, he added, “There are studies which have shown that increased cardiovascular fitness correlates directly with your IQ and your verbal ability and memory. This is also quite well studied that doing exercise will decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia. So doing exercise keeps you smarter.”

But how much of it is supported by science? According to Dr M. Narayana Swamy, Director, Neurosurgery, PSRI Hospital, there is substantial evidence that regular cardiovascular exercise plays a powerful role in protecting brain health and reducing the risk of cognitive decline.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

How does cardio protect the brain?

Cardio exercises such as brisk walking, jogging, cycling and swimming do much more than strengthen the heart; they also nourish the brain.

“Regular cardiovascular exercise increases blood flow to the brain, ensuring brain cells receive the oxygen and nutrients they need to function optimally,” says Dr Swamy.

One of the biggest reasons cardio benefits the brain is its effect on brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), often referred to as the brain’s “growth fertiliser.”

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“Cardio stimulates the production of BDNF, a protein that promotes the growth, repair and survival of neurons. This helps maintain healthy brain connections that are essential for learning and memory,” Dr Swamy explains.

He adds that aerobic exercise also tackles several conditions known to contribute to cognitive decline.

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“It reduces chronic inflammation, improves insulin sensitivity, lowers blood pressure and decreases the risk of obesity and diabetes, all of which have been linked to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia,” he says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arun Rajeswaran (Neurosurgeon) (@drarunrajeswaran)

Research consistently shows that people who remain physically active are less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia than those who lead sedentary lifestyles.

Dr Swamy also highlights the importance of combining physical activity with mentally stimulating tasks. “Engaging in task-oriented activities, such as solving crossword puzzles along with cardio exercise, improves brain circulation and supports neuromodulation, helping keep neural circuits active,” he explains.

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Is it ever too late to start exercising for brain health?

Many people assume that the benefits of exercise are only meaningful if they’ve been active since their youth. Dr Swamy says that’s a myth.

“It is never too late to begin. While lifelong physical activity offers the greatest protection, starting regular cardio exercise in midlife or even later can still provide significant benefits for brain health,” he says.

According to Dr Swamy, regular aerobic exercise can improve several aspects of cognition. “Exercise enhances memory, attention and overall cognitive function while slowing age-related changes in the brain. Moderate-intensity aerobic exercise contributes to healthy brain ageing and may reduce the risk of dementia through better cardiovascular health,” he explains. The key, he says, is consistency rather than perfection.

Cardio vs gym training: Which is better for your brain?

While Arun Rajeswaran suggested cardio is better for the brain and weight training benefits the body, Dr Swamy says the reality is slightly more balanced.

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“Both cardio and strength training are beneficial for brain health, but cardio has stronger scientific evidence for reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia,” he says.

That’s because aerobic exercise directly boosts blood circulation to the brain, increases BDNF production and supports brain plasticity, the brain’s ability to adapt, learn and form new neural connections.

However, resistance training shouldn’t be overlooked. “Strength training improves executive function, memory and balance while also helping control blood sugar levels and inflammation, both of which influence long-term brain health,” Dr Swamy explains.

For optimal cognitive health, he recommends combining both forms of exercise. “Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio each week, along with strength training at least twice weekly. This combination provides the greatest benefits for both brain function and overall health,” he advises.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.