The curious case of jalebi-rabri: How a popular dessert combination triggered temporary paralysis in 33-year-old

What seemed like a harmless craving for jalebi and rabri turned into a frightening pattern for 33-year-old Ravi (name changed) from Hyderabad. Every time he indulged in the sweet combination, he would experience sudden weakness in his arms and legs. The first time it happened, during a wedding function, Ravi assumed it was food poisoning or exhaustion from the celebrations. But when the same episode repeated itself after eating homemade jalebi and rabri, the concern became impossible to ignore.

Looking for answers, he consulted doctors at a hospital in Hyderabad, where he was diagnosed with Hypokalemic Periodic Paralysis (HPP): a rare genetic condition in which potassium levels in the blood drop suddenly, triggering episodes of muscle weakness or temporary paralysis.

In a post explaining the condition, a doctor noted, “This is due to insulin surge post-meal, resulting in increased potassium uptake in cells, thus decreasing serum potassium levels.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But can jalebi and rabdi really trigger paralysis?

According to Dr Vivek Barun, Sr. Consultant, Neurology & Epilepsy, Artemis Hospitals, this reaction is uncommon but medically explainable. “People with hypokalemic periodic paralysis already have trouble keeping their potassium levels in the blood normal,” says Dr Barun.

He explains that rabdi and jalebi are packed with sugar and carbohydrates. After eating them, the body releases a large amount of insulin to manage the sudden spike in blood sugar.

“This insulin moves potassium from the blood into the cells very quickly. Because of this, potassium levels in the blood drop quickly. Potassium is necessary for muscles to work properly, so this sudden drop can make muscles weak or even cause temporary paralysis, especially in people who are already prone to HPP episodes,” he says.

Devouring his favorite #sweets used to leave a young man #paralyzed 1. 33-year old Ravi loved jalebi with rabdi, but there was a problem. Whenever he used to have jalebi-rabdi to his heart’s content, his legs & arms would become weak, making him bed bound for several hours. — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) March 28, 2023

Other common Indian foods that may trigger attacks

Dr Barun says jalebi and rabri are not the only culprits. “Foods high in carbs make insulin levels rise quickly. People with hypokalemic periodic paralysis have this insulin surge that pushes potassium into cells more than normal, which lowers blood potassium to dangerous levels.”

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He adds that several everyday Indian foods can trigger similar episodes, including white rice, sweets like gulab jamun and rasgulla, sugary drinks, potatoes, refined flour items like naan and bhature, and large portions of desserts.

“Eating a lot of carbs, especially in large amounts and after long breaks, can raise your risk,” he warns.

Early warning signs people often ignore

“The first signs of hypokalemic periodic paralysis are often small and easy to miss,” says Dr Barun. He explains that people may first notice unusual tiredness, heavy legs, difficulty climbing stairs, reduced grip strength, muscle cramps, or mild stiffness.

“Weakness in the muscles usually starts in the legs and may slowly move to the arms. There is no pain or loss of feeling, which is an important difference from other conditions.”

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These symptoms often appear after heavy meals, rest after exercise, emotional stress, or long fasting periods. “Recognising this pattern early and getting medical help can stop full paralysis episodes and serious problems from happening,” he adds.

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How to prevent sudden paralysis attacks

“People with hypokalemic periodic paralysis should work on keeping their eating habits stable,” says Dr Barun. Instead of large carb-heavy meals, he recommends smaller, balanced meals with protein, fibre, and moderate carbohydrates.

“It is important to eat at the same time every day. Cut back on foods with a lot of sugar and refined carbs.” Hydration and electrolyte balance are also essential. In some cases, doctors may prescribe potassium supplements or tablets.

“Eating foods or taking supplements high in potassium can help with early symptoms only if your doctor says so,” he stresses. He also advises avoiding fasting, over-exercising, and unmanaged stress, all of which can trigger attacks.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.