The clinical differences between developing diabetes in your 20s, 30s, and 40s

Diabetes is no longer a condition confined to middle age. Across India, doctors are increasingly diagnosing people in their 20s and 30s — and experts warn that earlier onset is not simply “earlier diabetes.” It often represents a more aggressive and complex clinical challenge.

According to Dr Rajiv Kovil, Head of Diabetology and weight loss expert at Zandra Healthcare and Co-founder of Rang De Neela Initiative, age at diagnosis significantly influences long-term risk, treatment strategy, and even the possibility of remission. Here’s how having diabetes might have a different impact in your 20s, 30s, and 40s.

In Your 20s: The Longest Risk Horizon

“In young Indians presenting with hyperglycemia, the most important first step is to classify the type of diabetes correctly,” says Dr Rajiv Koli (Images: Freepik) “In young Indians presenting with hyperglycemia, the most important first step is to classify the type of diabetes correctly,” says Dr Rajiv Koli (Images: Freepik)

“The most important first step in a young person with high blood sugar is correct etiological classification,” says Dr Kovil. This is because age alone does not define type. A 25-year-old could have Type 1 diabetes, young-onset Type 2 diabetes, LADA (Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults), MODY (Maturity Onset Diabetes of the Young), or other atypical forms. Misclassification can delay appropriate therapy — for instance, postponing insulin in autoimmune diabetes or unnecessarily escalating treatment in certain monogenic forms.