The ‘chilled spoon’ trick and other easy ways to de-puff your face

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Facial bloating can feel frustrating. While it’s often harmless, the reasons behind that puffiness can vary from simple lifestyle triggers to underlying health concerns. According to Dr Shweta Nakhawa, most cases are temporary and manageable with small, consistent changes.
“The most common reason is water retention,” explains Dr Nakhawa. “It’s often linked to high salt intake, dehydration, or poor sleep.” She adds that diet plays a key role too. “Diet-related bloating may follow heavy, processed, or alcohol-rich meals.” A simple way to identify the cause is by observing how your face behaves throughout the day. “If the swelling is soft, mild, and settles during the day, it’s usually temporary,” she says. “But persistent or uneven swelling may point to allergies or other triggers.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine
“Simple steps can help,” says Dr Nakhawa. “Splashing the face with cold water, using a cold compress, or even chilled spoons can reduce puffiness.” She also recommends gentle techniques. “A light face massage or staying well-hydrated makes a difference,” she notes, adding, “Keeping salt intake low for the day helps the body rebalance.”
Many everyday habits unknowingly contribute to that puffy look. “Lack of sleep, high-sodium diets, alcohol, and not drinking enough water are common culprits,” says Dr Nakhawa.
She points out that even modern routines play a role. “Late-night eating and excessive screen time can indirectly affect fluid balance and lead to puffiness.”
While most facial bloating is harmless, there are times when it needs attention. “If swelling is frequent, painful, or comes with redness, itching, or breathing difficulty, it should not be ignored,” warns Dr Nakhawa. “Sudden severe swelling could be an allergic reaction and needs immediate attention.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine