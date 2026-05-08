The ‘chilled spoon’ trick and other easy ways to de-puff your face

Facial bloating can feel frustrating. While it’s often harmless, the reasons behind that puffiness can vary from simple lifestyle triggers to underlying health concerns. According to Dr Shweta Nakhawa, most cases are temporary and manageable with small, consistent changes.

What actually causes sudden facial bloating?

“The most common reason is water retention,” explains Dr Nakhawa. “It’s often linked to high salt intake, dehydration, or poor sleep.” She adds that diet plays a key role too. “Diet-related bloating may follow heavy, processed, or alcohol-rich meals.” A simple way to identify the cause is by observing how your face behaves throughout the day. “If the swelling is soft, mild, and settles during the day, it’s usually temporary,” she says. “But persistent or uneven swelling may point to allergies or other triggers.”