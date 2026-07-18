The ‘BRAIN’ food formula is going viral — what’s backed by science and what’s not

Experts say brain-friendly foods like berries, omega-3s and nuts can help cognition, but diet alone is not enough to prevent cognitive decline.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 18, 2026 06:00 PM IST
Brain healthFoods for brain (Photo: Magnific)
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Neurologist Shweta Adatia recently shared a simple formula for maintaining brain health. “A short, simple formula…BRAIN.. B is for berries like amla, raspberries…R is rich in OMEGA-3, then real foods, active fats are important, N is for nuts…it’s also healthy fats, not the seeds, but the nuts…” she said.

The easy-to-remember acronym has sparked conversations online about whether certain foods can genuinely improve memory and protect the brain from cognitive decline. According to Dr Bhaskar Shukla, Consultant Neurology at PSRI Hospital, the “BRAIN” approach works more as a simplified communication tool than a medically established formula.

‘Directionally correct, but scientifically simplistic’

“The ‘BRAIN’ food formula is a communication tool, not a scientifically defined medical model,” says Dr Shukla. He explains that these acronyms usually group together foods linked with better brain health, including berries, omega-3 sources, antioxidants, healthy fats and nuts.

“Letter formulas are not scientifically based. Brain health depends on overall dietary patterns, not on one formula,” says Dr Shukla.

He points out that research consistently supports broader eating patterns such as the Mediterranean diet, which naturally includes many of these foods. “The ‘BRAIN’ approach is directionally correct in terms of food choices, but it is too simplistic as a neuroscience-based formula,” he adds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

 

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Omega-3s have the strongest evidence

Among all the foods highlighted in the viral formula, omega-3 fatty acids appear to have the strongest scientific backing. “Of berries, omega-3s, nuts, real foods and healthy fats, omega-3 fatty acids have the strongest and most consistent evidence for brain health,” says Dr Shukla.

DHA, a type of omega-3 found in fatty fish, forms a major structural component of brain cells and helps neurons communicate effectively.

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“Studies show that regularly eating fatty fish is associated with a slower decline in cognitive function,” Dr Shukla explains.

Berries, especially blueberries, also show promising evidence because of their antioxidant content, which may help reduce oxidative stress linked to ageing and memory decline. “Nuts and olive oil support long-term brain health indirectly, but omega-3s remain the most researched and biologically important nutrient for cognitive function,” he says.

Nuts or seeds: Which is better for the brain?

Yes, there is a nutritional difference, but both are good, says Dr Shukla. He explains that nuts such as walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts are rich in monounsaturated fats and vitamin E, nutrients linked to brain protection. Walnuts also contain plant-based omega-3 fatty acids.

“Seeds like flaxseeds, chia and sunflower seeds are rich in fibre, minerals and plant omega-3 as well,” he says.

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The main difference lies in their fat profile and nutrient absorption. “Nuts tend to provide more vitamin E and stable fats, while seeds offer more fibre and plant omega-3. Scientifically, neither is better overall for brain health,” Dr Shukla adds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine. 

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