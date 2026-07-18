The ‘BRAIN’ food formula is going viral — what’s backed by science and what’s not

Neurologist Shweta Adatia recently shared a simple formula for maintaining brain health. “A short, simple formula…BRAIN.. B is for berries like amla, raspberries…R is rich in OMEGA-3, then real foods, active fats are important, N is for nuts…it’s also healthy fats, not the seeds, but the nuts…” she said.

The easy-to-remember acronym has sparked conversations online about whether certain foods can genuinely improve memory and protect the brain from cognitive decline. According to Dr Bhaskar Shukla, Consultant Neurology at PSRI Hospital, the “BRAIN” approach works more as a simplified communication tool than a medically established formula.

‘Directionally correct, but scientifically simplistic’

“The ‘BRAIN’ food formula is a communication tool, not a scientifically defined medical model,” says Dr Shukla. He explains that these acronyms usually group together foods linked with better brain health, including berries, omega-3 sources, antioxidants, healthy fats and nuts.