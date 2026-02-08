The Blue Gold: All about India’s rare, deep-indigo turmeric with supercharged healing power

Turmeric is a bright yellow spice, known for its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. Besides its myriad benefits for skin and heart health, it also helps heal wounds. But did you know, India grows its own rare blue turmeric? Naturally bluish-purple in centre, it is an Ayurvedic herb known for its healing and immunity-boosting properties. But how does it differ from regular turmeric? Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, helped us clear up this confusion.

According to her, blue turmeric is a rare plant known as Curcuma caesia, also called black turmeric. It looks different from regular turmeric because the inside of the root is dark blue or bluish-black rather than bright yellow. The spice grows mainly in parts of India and Southeast Asia and is mostly used in traditional medicine rather than daily cooking.