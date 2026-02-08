The Blue Gold: All about India’s rare, deep-indigo turmeric with supercharged healing power

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Turmeric is a bright yellow spice, known for its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. Besides its myriad benefits for skin and heart health, it also helps heal wounds. But did you know, India grows its own rare blue turmeric? Naturally bluish-purple in centre, it is an Ayurvedic herb known for its healing and immunity-boosting properties. But how does it differ from regular turmeric? Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, helped us clear up this confusion.
According to her, blue turmeric is a rare plant known as Curcuma caesia, also called black turmeric. It looks different from regular turmeric because the inside of the root is dark blue or bluish-black rather than bright yellow. The spice grows mainly in parts of India and Southeast Asia and is mostly used in traditional medicine rather than daily cooking.
“Regular turmeric, known as Curcuma longa, is commonly used as a spice and has a yellow colour due to curcumin. Blue turmeric has a stronger smell and a bitter, camphor-like taste, which makes it less suitable for cooking,” she told indianexpress.com.
The main difference between blue turmeric and regular turmeric is their chemical content and use.
Regular turmeric is rich in curcumin, which gives it strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Blue turmeric contains very little curcumin but does contain other active compounds, such as essential oils, camphor, and phenolic compounds. Due to this, blue turmeric is mainly used in Ayurveda, folk medicine, and home remedies, while regular turmeric is used daily in food and supplements.
View this post on Instagram
Blue turmeric is believed to offer several health benefits when used in small and proper amounts. Raj said that it is traditionally used to reduce pain and inflammation, especially in joint pain, muscle aches, and injuries. It is also known for its antimicrobial properties, which may help fight infections and support wound healing.
“In traditional medicine, blue turmeric is used to support respiratory health and is sometimes given for cough, asthma, and congestion. Blue turmeric is also believed to help improve digestion by reducing gas and stomach discomfort,” she mentioned. The spice also has several skin benefits, and some people use blue turmeric for skin problems such as rashes, itching, and minor wounds due to its soothing and healing properties.
However, Raj warned that blue turmeric should be used with caution and in small amounts, as strong compounds may cause side effects. It is best used under medical guidance, especially for pregnant women or people with health conditions.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The band 3 Doors Down said in a statement that Brad Arnold "passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer."