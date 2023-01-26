These foods will ‘support you through menopause’

Menopause, a natural part of woman’s life that usually begins when she in in her late 40s to early 50s owing to a decline in reproductive hormones, can lead to many physical and hormonal changes. A woman is said to have had menopause when she’s been without periods for a whole year. But, the symptoms may appear sooner, during the perimenopause phase, just before menopause, when a woman is in her “40s, though it can begin as early as their mid-30s or as late as their mid-50s.” During this time, many may experience symptoms like “hot flashes, mood swings, and fatigue, while oestrogen levels may begin to decline, affecting your bones, muscle mass, and metabolism.”

But, did you know that what you eat at this time can make a huge difference, and also ease the symptoms a bit? So, here’s a guide from nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor who took to Instagram to share that while the risk factors and symptoms associated with ageing and menopause are not in our control “but when the symptoms do start to show up, you can use the right foods to help alleviate those symptoms.”

“A well-balanced diet is essential at any age, but your body requires extra patience and care during menopause. From metabolic changes to an increased risk of osteoporosis, changing your diet can help you stay ahead of future symptoms. It is critical not to overwork your body with extreme diets,” she wrote as she listed some foods that will support you through menopause.

These includes:

– Salmon

– Lentis

– Eggs

– Avocado

– Oats

– Kefir

– Leafy greens

– Mushrooms

Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhakti Kapoor (@gethealthyhigh)

Agreed Garima Goyal, a registered dietician, and said that while there is no single food that eases this phase of life but consuming a well balanced diet replete with nutrient dense foods can help you get through each day better.

Also read | How to manage bone health during menopause

The expert also shared some foods that can help women during menopause:

– Dairy products are always a good-to-go as they contain all the essential minerals and vitamins needed for healthy bones such as vitamin D, vitamin K, calcium, phosphorus, potassium and magnesium.

– Green leafy vegetables are also loaded with calcium and vitamin K which can be extremely helpful to the body during this phase.

Advertisement

– Foods rich in Omega 3 such as fish, flax seeds and chia seeds may help deal with hot flashes, a major symptom.

– Fibre loaded whole grains, fruits and vegetables (especially cruciferous vegetables) are important as they protect from heart diseases, diabetes, cancer, and aid overall health.

– Phytoestrogens containing foods such as broccoli, cauliflower, dark berries, chickpeas and soybeans reduce menopausal symptoms by mimicking oestrogen.

Advertisement

– Just 40 grams of flaxseeds is equivalent to the hormone therapy prescribed by doctors to menopausal women. So incorporate these in your diet as a component within flour batters, smoothies or sprinkled in dals.

“Also, note that the foods that aggravate menopause symptoms are caffeine, alcohol, refined carbohydrates, processed and packaged foods and spicy foods — so try to avoid these as much as you can,” she told indianexpress.com.

￼For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!