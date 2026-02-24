The bald truth: Why shaving your head won’t cure dandruff

Regular use of medicated anti-dandruff shampoos is the most effective to treat dandruff(Photo: Freepik)

Dandruff is one of the most common scalp concerns, yet it remains surrounded by myths and quick-fix solutions. One persistent belief is that shaving the head can eliminate flakes altogether. But does it have any scientific proof? According to Dr Shweta Nakhawa, Consultant Dermatologist at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, that belief doesn’t hold up medically.

“Shaving the head does not cure dandruff,” she says. “The flakes come from the scalp, not the hair. When hair is removed, flakes may appear reduced simply because they’re easier to wash away or less noticeable. That improvement is only superficial. The biological cause remains active under the skin.”