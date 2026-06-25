The antiseptic liquid mistake that is hurting you more than you realise

Almost all of us are guilty of using concentrated antiseptic liquids on our wounds. But digital creator Ruchi, an emergency response specialist and trainer who goes by @thepanicprofessor on Instagram, shared an informative video highlighting common mistakes people make when using them during medical crises.

“At full concentration, its main component, Chloroxylenol is corrosive, and cannot differentiate between healthy cells and bacteria. So it ends up killing both, including the ones required for your skin’s healing,” she explained, adding that when diluted correctly, it does its job. Undiluted, it slows down the very healing it’s meant to help with.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.