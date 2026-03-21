The 5 diseases hiding in plain sight: How to spot an autoimmune shift early

Wellness coach Ram Verma recently listed 5 diseases that are “slowly destroying our body” on a podcast. Speaking to Raj Shamani, he named “Thyroid, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, Diabetes 1, Lupus,” underlining how these conditions often progress silently.

But what exactly happens inside the body when an autoimmune disease develops? And how much control do we really have?

To break it down, Dr Natasha Negalur More, Consultant Rheumatology at KIMS Hospitals, explains that autoimmune diseases occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues.

“Autoimmune conditions often begin quietly,” says Dr More. “The symptoms may be mild or non-specific at first, which is why people frequently ignore or misinterpret them.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine