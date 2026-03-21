The 5 diseases hiding in plain sight: How to spot an autoimmune shift early

From subtle fatigue to chronic inflammation, here’s how autoimmune diseases quietly affect the body.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiMar 21, 2026 07:00 PM IST
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Wellness coach Ram Verma recently listed 5 diseases that are “slowly destroying our body” on a podcast. Speaking to Raj Shamani, he named “Thyroid, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, Diabetes 1, Lupus,” underlining how these conditions often progress silently.

But what exactly happens inside the body when an autoimmune disease develops? And how much control do we really have?

To break it down, Dr Natasha Negalur More, Consultant Rheumatology at KIMS Hospitals, explains that autoimmune diseases occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues.

“Autoimmune conditions often begin quietly,” says Dr More. “The symptoms may be mild or non-specific at first, which is why people frequently ignore or misinterpret them.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine 

Early warning signs people overlook

According to Dr More, one of the most common but overlooked symptoms is persistent fatigue.

“Many patients report constant tiredness that doesn’t improve with rest,” she explains. “Unexplained joint stiffness, body aches, dry skin, hair thinning, recurrent rashes, or unusual sensitivity to cold are also early clues.”

She adds that symptoms vary depending on the condition:

  • “In autoimmune thyroid disorders, you may notice weight fluctuations, mood changes and low energy.”
  • “In type 1 diabetes, increased thirst, frequent urination and sudden weight loss can appear.”
  •  “Rheumatoid arthritis often begins with morning stiffness in small joints.”

“Since these symptoms develop gradually, people delay seeking medical evaluation,” Dr More says. “Early diagnosis can significantly reduce long-term damage.”

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How these diseases slowly affect the body

Autoimmune diseases are driven by chronic inflammation, which damages tissues over time.

“Rheumatoid arthritis primarily affects the joints, leading to pain, swelling, and, if untreated, deformity,” Dr More explains. “Lupus is more systemic — it can affect the skin, joints, kidneys, and even internal organs.”

She adds, “Psoriasis is commonly seen as a skin condition, but it is actually an immune-mediated inflammatory disease that can also involve the joints. Autoimmune thyroid disease disrupts metabolism and hormone balance. In type 1 diabetes, uncontrolled blood sugar over time damages blood vessels and nerves.”

The common thread? “Persistent immune activation,” says Dr More. “Inflammation is not just a symptom — it is the underlying driver of tissue damage.”

 

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The role of lifestyle and diet

“Genetics loads the gun, but environment often pulls the trigger,” Dr More explains. “Chronic stress, poor sleep, smoking, and diets high in ultra-processed foods can aggravate inflammation.”

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She stresses that while lifestyle changes cannot “cure” autoimmune disease, they can help regulate immune balance and reduce severity.

ALSO READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu asks what is autoimmunity, we get an answer from experts

Can dietary changes help?

1) “An autoimmune-friendly diet focuses on whole, minimally processed foods,” she says. “Vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, healthy fats, and good-quality protein form the foundation.”

2) She highlights the importance of omega-3 fatty acids. “Foods like flaxseeds and fatty fish help modulate inflammation,” she notes.

3) Equally important is what to limit. “Reducing ultra-processed foods, excess sugar, and trans fats is crucial. Maintaining adequate vitamin D, iron, and gut-supporting foods also supports immune regulation.”

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4) However, she cautions against extreme restriction without guidance. “Dietary changes should be personalised and supervised. The goal is balance, not elimination.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine 

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