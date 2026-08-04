The 45-minute walking formula that could lower your heart attack risk

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Can something as simple as walking lower your risk of a heart attack? According to interventional cardiologist Dr Ravinder Singh Rao, the answer is yes, provided you’re consistent. Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Dr Rao highlighted the power of this everyday habit, saying, “Walk at least 45 minutes, minimum three days a week.”
While no single habit can eliminate the risk of a heart attack, Dr Diwakar Kumar, Consultant, Cardiology Unit-II, Interventional Cardiology, Asian Hospital, explains that walking offers multiple benefits that work together to keep the heart healthier.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Walking is one of the simplest and most effective forms of exercise, and health experts consistently recommend it for maintaining cardiovascular health,” says Dr Kumar.
He explains that brisk walking strengthens the heart muscle and improves blood circulation throughout the body.
“Regular walking helps lower blood pressure, improves cholesterol levels by increasing good HDL cholesterol and reducing harmful LDL cholesterol, and enhances insulin sensitivity. This also lowers the risk of diabetes, which is a major contributor to heart disease,” Dr Kumar explains.
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Dr Kumar says there is strong evidence that moderate physical activity significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.
“Global health guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, such as brisk walking, to improve heart health,” he says.
Walking for 45 minutes on three days a week totals 135 minutes, bringing you close to this target. “Although this falls slightly short of the recommended weekly duration, it still provides substantial cardiovascular benefits. Increasing your walks to four or five days a week, or staying active on the remaining days, can offer even greater protection,” Dr Kumar adds.
However, he cautions against viewing walking as a standalone solution. “Walking alone cannot prevent a heart attack if other major risk factors such as smoking, uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity or an unhealthy diet are not addressed,” he emphasises.
Not every walk offers the same cardiovascular benefits. According to Dr Kumar, intensity matters. “Doctors recommend a brisk walk—one during which you can still hold a conversation but would struggle to sing,” he says.
For most adults, this usually means walking at around 5 to 6 kilometres per hour, although the ideal pace depends on age, fitness level and existing health conditions.
“The aim is to raise your heart rate moderately without becoming breathless. Beginners should start at a comfortable pace and gradually increase both speed and duration as their fitness improves,” Dr Kumar advises.
Dr Kumar recommends pairing regular walks with a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, getting adequate sleep, managing stress, avoiding tobacco and keeping conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol under control.
“Heart health is built through consistency. Walking is an excellent foundation, but lasting protection comes from combining physical activity with healthy lifestyle choices and regular medical check-ups,” he says.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.