The 45-minute walking formula that could lower your heart attack risk

Can something as simple as walking lower your risk of a heart attack? According to interventional cardiologist Dr Ravinder Singh Rao, the answer is yes, provided you’re consistent. Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Dr Rao highlighted the power of this everyday habit, saying, “Walk at least 45 minutes, minimum three days a week.”

While no single habit can eliminate the risk of a heart attack, Dr Diwakar Kumar, Consultant, Cardiology Unit-II, Interventional Cardiology, Asian Hospital, explains that walking offers multiple benefits that work together to keep the heart healthier.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.