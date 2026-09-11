The 45-minute sitting rule: What cardiologists really want you to know

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Longevity cardiologist Dr Ariel Soffer recently advised people not to sit for more than 45 minutes at a stretch. In a video on Instagram, he said, “If I could give you one longevity tip, don’t sit for more than 45 minutes… It’s good for your general circulation; it’s good for your overall health. Get up, move every 45 minutes, make sure your calves are moving.”
According to Dr Varsha Kiron, Director – Cardiology, AIG Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the key message isn’t to obsess over a specific number, but to avoid prolonged, uninterrupted sitting.
“Dr Ariel Soffer is a cardiovascular physician and vein specialist, so I understand where his 45-minute advice is coming from,” says Dr Kiron. “From a cardiology and circulation perspective, it is a very sensible public-health message. However, I would not interpret 45 minutes as a magic cut-off after which the body suddenly becomes unsafe.”
She explains that research consistently shows benefits from interrupting sitting time, but studies have examined different intervals ranging from 20 minutes to an hour.
“The stronger scientific message is simple: do not sit for long stretches absolutely uninterrupted,” says Dr Kiron. “Different studies have tested movement breaks every 20, 30, 45 or 60 minutes. What emerges consistently is that frequent small movements are better than sitting continuously for several hours.”
For most people, she believes the 45-minute recommendation works as a practical reminder rather than a rigid rule. “If someone can move every 30 minutes, even better. But if circumstances make that difficult, getting up once every hour is still far better than sitting for three or four hours at a stretch,” she says. “Our body does not need perfection; it needs interruption.”
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“The calf muscles act almost like a second pump for the circulation,” explains Dr Kiron. “Every time we walk, climb stairs or even contract the calf muscles, they help push venous blood from the legs back towards the heart.”
When those muscles remain inactive for extended periods, blood flow slows down. This can lead to fluid pooling in the lower limbs, causing symptoms such as heaviness, swelling, stiffness or tightness in the legs, she adds.
While a single long meeting is unlikely to cause serious problems in healthy individuals, prolonged immobility can be concerning for people with additional risk factors. “In individuals with obesity, recent surgery, cancer, pregnancy, previous clotting history, heart failure, smoking habits, or prolonged travel, immobility can contribute to the risk of deep vein thrombosis,” says Dr Kiron.
“Blood vessels are not just pipes; they are active organs,” says Dr Kiron. “They respond to blood flow, pressure, inflammation, and metabolic signals.”
When inactivity becomes a daily habit, it can contribute to a range of cardiovascular risk factors, including weight gain, elevated blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol levels, insulin resistance, and diabetes. “A morning walk or gym session is excellent, but it does not completely erase the effects of being inactive for the remainder of the day,” notes Dr Kiron. “In cardiology, we increasingly look at the total movement pattern of the day, not just one exercise slot.”
For office workers, she recommends taking a two- to five-minute movement break every 45 to 60 minutes. This could include: