The ‘40-year-old ICU club’: Why experts are warning against sacrificing sleep for success

Sleep deprivation is increasingly being linked to serious health concerns, and longevity physician Dr Navin Gnanasekaran believes it could be one of the overlooked factors behind heart attacks among men in their 40s. Speaking on The Health Wealth Channel podcast, Gnanasekaran discussed the growing “40-year-old ICU club” — a term used in the conversation to describe the number of seemingly fit, high-performing men landing in intensive care with cardiac problems.

Responding to news anchor Sonam Mehrotra Kapoor, who spoke about the fear of heart attacks among men in their 40s and the number of founders experiencing serious health issues, Gnanasekaran pointed to the culture of sacrificing sleep for work and productivity.

“I think we have this hustle culture now. It’s become fashionable for founders to say that I’ve biohacked myself. Mujhe ghanta sleep is enough. Some people are so precise that they say three hours 45 minutes is exactly how much sleep my body needs. Who are these people? So these are the ones who end up in the ICU,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to Gnanasekaran, consistently sleeping for just three or four hours, or going to bed late and waking up early, can deprive the body of important stages of restorative sleep. “Sleep is a reboot protocol that happens to your system every single night. It cleans out your brain. It sort of sets the cleaning in action for the entire body,” he said, adding that inadequate sleep can contribute to insulin resistance and elevated cortisol levels.

But what exactly happens during these crucial stages of sleep, and how could consistently missing them affect heart and metabolic health?

“Sleeping for just 3 to 4 hours regularly puts stress on the cardiovascular system. Lack of sleep can raise blood pressure, increase heart rate, and promote inflammation,” explains Dr Anup Taksande, Clinical Director – Cardiology and Cardiac Interventions, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

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Chronic sleep deprivation can also affect several metabolic factors that influence cardiovascular health. According to Dr Taksande, inadequate sleep can affect blood sugar, cholesterol and body weight over time, potentially adding to an existing burden of heart disease risk.

This may be particularly relevant for people in their 40s, when conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes or high cholesterol may already be emerging.

“Men in their 40s may already have risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol, so ongoing sleep loss can worsen these issues,” says Dr Taksande.

However, he stresses that the relationship should not be interpreted as meaning that one night of poor sleep directly causes a heart attack. “A single night of poor sleep won’t cause a heart attack, but chronic sleep deprivation can raise the long-term risk of heart disease and related events,” he says.

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It is not just about the number of hours

While getting enough sleep is important, the quality and different stages of sleep matter too. Sleep cycles through multiple stages, including deep sleep and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, each of which serves different functions.

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“Deep sleep is crucial for physical recovery, blood pressure control, and tissue repair, while REM sleep supports brain function, memory, and emotional well-being,” says Dr Taksande.

When someone routinely cuts their sleep short, they may not spend sufficient time in these restorative stages. This can have consequences beyond simply feeling sleepy the next morning.

“When sleep is consistently cut short, the body may not get enough time in these vital stages. This can lead to fatigue and irritability while affecting hormones, metabolism, blood pressure, and the body’s stress response,” he explains.

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Are you ignoring these signs?

For professionals in their 40s, long working hours, late-night screen exposure, early mornings and work-related stress can make inadequate sleep seem normal. But certain symptoms could indicate that poor sleep is beginning to take a toll.

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“Persistent fatigue, morning headaches, poor concentration, irritability, reduced exercise tolerance, palpitations, or consistently high blood pressure should not be ignored,” says Dr Taksande.

There is another warning sign that people often overlook: disturbed breathing during sleep. “Loud snoring, choking, or gasping during sleep can also indicate sleep apnea, which is linked to heart risks,” he says.

How much sleep do you actually need?

“Most adults should aim for 7 to 9 hours of good-quality sleep each night. For a busy professional, sleep should be viewed as part of preventive healthcare, not just as time that can be sacrificed for work,” Dr Taksande adds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.