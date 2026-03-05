The 20s gut check: Why you shouldn’t ignore recurrent stomach pain

While most stomach aches in young adults are lifestyle-related, warning signs should never be ignored (Image: Freepik)

A stomach ache in your 20s is easy to brush aside — blame it on late nights, fast food, or too much coffee. But if the pain keeps returning, it may be your body signalling that something isn’t right.

According to Dr Pawan Rawal, Senior Director, Gastroenterology, Gastrosciences at Medanta, Gurugram, recurrent abdominal pain is increasingly common among young adults, largely due to lifestyle and stress.

“In young adults, repeated stomach pain is most commonly linked to acidity or gastritis (inflammation of the stomach lining), Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), indigestion due to irregular eating habits, food intolerance like lactose intolerance, excessive junk food, caffeine or alcohol, and stress-related digestive issues. In this age group, lifestyle and stress are major contributors,” he explains.