The 20s gut check: Why you shouldn’t ignore recurrent stomach pain

Frequent stomach pain in your 20s isn’t always “just acidity.” Here’s what a gastroenterologist says about the real causes — and the red flags you shouldn’t ignore.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMar 5, 2026 09:00 PM IST
stomach acheWhile most stomach aches in young adults are lifestyle-related, warning signs should never be ignored (Image: Freepik)
A stomach ache in your 20s is easy to brush aside — blame it on late nights, fast food, or too much coffee. But if the pain keeps returning, it may be your body signalling that something isn’t right.

According to Dr Pawan Rawal, Senior Director, Gastroenterology, Gastrosciences at Medanta, Gurugram, recurrent abdominal pain is increasingly common among young adults, largely due to lifestyle and stress.

“In young adults, repeated stomach pain is most commonly linked to acidity or gastritis (inflammation of the stomach lining), Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), indigestion due to irregular eating habits, food intolerance like lactose intolerance, excessive junk food, caffeine or alcohol, and stress-related digestive issues. In this age group, lifestyle and stress are major contributors,” he explains.

Irregular meals, late-night eating, spicy or fried food, excess caffeine, alcohol consumption, poor sleep and lack of exercise can gradually irritate the stomach lining and disturb digestion.

When is it just discomfort, and when is it serious?

stomach ache “In this age group, lifestyle and stress are major contributors,” says Dr Rawal (Images: Unsplash)

Not every stomachache is alarming. Occasional bloating or discomfort after overeating is common and usually settles within hours. However, persistent or recurring pain needs attention.

“Occasional discomfort after overeating or eating spicy food is common and usually settles within a few hours. However, you should pay attention if the pain keeps coming back frequently, lasts several days, is severe or worsening, interferes with daily routine, or is associated with significant loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, or change in stool colour, especially black or red,” says Dr Rawal.

Stress also plays a powerful role. The gut and brain are closely connected, and emotional strain often manifests physically.

“Stress and anxiety can increase acid production, disturb bowel movements, and cause cramps or bloating. Many young adults experience stomach pain during exams, work pressure, or emotional stress. Conditions like IBS are strongly linked to stress,” he adds.

Certain warning signs should never be ignored

Dr Rawal recommends seeking medical evaluation in case of these symptoms:

• Unexplained weight loss
• Persistent vomiting
• Blood in vomit or stool
• Severe or sharp pain
• Difficulty swallowing
• Ongoing pain lasting weeks
• Fever along with abdominal pain

“While most stomach aches in young adults are lifestyle-related, warning signs should never be ignored. Recurrent stomach pain in your 20s is often linked to stress and lifestyle habits, but if symptoms persist or worsen, consulting a gastro-specialist ensures timely diagnosis and peace of mind,” the gastroenterologist concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

