The 2 PM cutoff and other golden rules for an ultimate afternoon power nap

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A quick afternoon nap can feel like a lifesaver after a sluggish morning. But are you doing it right?
A health educator affiliated with the Stanford School of Medicine recently shared three simple “rules” for napping: keep naps to 20–30 minutes, take them before 2 pm, and avoid them altogether if they disrupt your nighttime sleep.
Intrigued, we decided to dig deeper and understand these rules in detail. According to Dr Chirag Tandon, Director – Internal Medicine, ShardaCare–Healthcity, the advice is largely sound.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Tandon agrees that short naps usually work best.
“A short nap of around 20–30 minutes can help improve alertness, mood, and concentration without making a person feel groggy.”
The reason? Sleep depth. Longer naps can push your body into deeper sleep stages, making it harder to wake up and leaving you with that heavy, disoriented feeling many know all too well. They may also interfere with your sleep later that night.
“Short ‘power naps’ are usually the safest and most effective option for boosting daytime energy,” Dr Tandon tells indianexpress.com
“Yes, timing matters when it comes to naps,” says Dr Tandon while adding that earlier naps tend to work better because they align with the body’s natural sleep-wake rhythm.
“Taking a nap before 2 pm is usually better because it matches the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle.”
A late-afternoon snooze, on the other hand, may steal from your nighttime sleep. “They may reduce sleep pressure, making it difficult to fall asleep at night.”
An early afternoon nap is less likely to disrupt your regular sleep pattern.
This one is not about discipline but about knowing your body.
“Not everyone benefits from daytime naps,” Dr Tandon clarifies. If you already struggle with insomnia or poor sleep at night, napping may end up making the problem worse.
That is why Dr Tandon says quality nighttime sleep should remain the bigger priority.
“Good quality nighttime sleep is more important than daytime naps. Naps should support health, not interfere with regular sleep habits.”
So yes, the “Stanford rules” broadly check out—but like most health advice, context matters. A power nap can be refreshing, but only if it works with your sleep, not against it.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.