The 2 PM cutoff and other golden rules for an ultimate afternoon power nap

A short nap of around 20–30 minutes can help improve alertness, mood, and concentration (Image: Freepik)

A quick afternoon nap can feel like a lifesaver after a sluggish morning. But are you doing it right?

A health educator affiliated with the Stanford School of Medicine recently shared three simple “rules” for napping: keep naps to 20–30 minutes, take them before 2 pm, and avoid them altogether if they disrupt your nighttime sleep.

Intrigued, we decided to dig deeper and understand these rules in detail. According to Dr Chirag Tandon, Director – Internal Medicine, ShardaCare–Healthcity, the advice is largely sound.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.