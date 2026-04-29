The 12-repetitions rule: A quick tip to know if your gym weights are too heavy or light

Starting a fitness journey can feel overwhelming, especially when choosing the right weights. Picking weights that are too heavy can lead to injury, while going too light may limit progress. According to Dr Ashish Choudhary, MD Orthopaedic, Aakash Healthcare, the key lies in prioritising control, form, and gradual progression.

“An absolute beginner must begin with a weight they can move in a controlled manner with a full range of motion and proper joint positioning,” says Dr Choudhary. “The right weight is one where the last few repetitions feel moderately challenging, without shaking or compensatory movements.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.