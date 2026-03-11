The 1.7% risk: How every lost tooth impacts cognitive longevity

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Tooth loss is often regarded as a natural consequence of ageing or poor oral health, but according to a content creator, it may be more than just an oral health issue. Dr Karan Rajan highlighted a key problem associated with tooth loss: a decline in cognitive function.
Taking to Instagram, the NHS doctor cited research, mentioning, “35,000 participants in the US looked at tooth loss in this population, and for every one tooth that was lost, there was an increased risk of cognitive decline by 1.7 per cent. If someone is losing one tooth because of bad dental health, chances are they will continue to lose more teeth. So cumulatively, if you go along that risk calculation, there’s probably a several per cent increase in cognitive decline and dementia from tooth loss.”
Dr Niyati Arora, a prosthodontist at Krown Hub Dental Clinic, Pitampura, tells indianexpress.com, “Tooth loss has been linked to cognitive decline on multiple levels, with substantial evidence supporting this relationship. It is considered a potential early marker of cognitive decline in older adults. Clinical studies have demonstrated the impact of tooth loss on brain volume. Research conducted by Harvard University indicated that individuals with greater tooth loss had up to a 48% higher risk of cognitive impairment and a 28% higher risk of dementia.”
“Absolutely,” says Dr Arora. Systemic inflammation resulting from poor oral health, nutritional deficiencies due to difficulties in eating, and the psychological impact of tooth loss on self-esteem and social interactions can contribute to cognitive decline.
“Furthermore, poor oral health can lead to excessive bacterial growth, resulting in gum infections that may enter the bloodstream and potentially affect the brain, thereby increasing the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia,” she states.
Tooth loss can have a profound impact on nutrition, Dr Arora notes, making it challenging to chew and enjoy a balanced diet, “which in turn can lead to nutritional deficiencies.” These deficiencies, especially in essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, can negatively affect overall health, including brain health.
Dr Arora gives an example: Insufficient intake of nutrients such as vitamin D, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for cognitive function, can contribute to cognitive decline.
“Moreover, poor nutrition can weaken the immune system, making it more difficult to fend off infections, including those that might impact the brain. Thus, maintaining good oral health is crucial not only for ensuring proper nutrition but also for safeguarding brain health,” she informs.
Maintaining oral and cognitive health is a very straightforward activity. Dr Arora suggests, “Ensure that you brush your teeth twice daily, floss your teeth and visit your dentist regularly for check-ups. Adopt a balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, stay well-hydrated, and engage in regular physical activity. Keep your mind active through stimulating activities and avoid tobacco while limiting alcohol consumption. These measures collectively can help prevent tooth loss, reduce the risk of cognitive decline, and support overall well-being.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.