The 1.7% risk: How every lost tooth impacts cognitive longevity

"If someone is losing one tooth because of bad dental health, chances are they will continue to lose more teeth," said Dr Karan Rajan in his video (Source: Freepik)

Tooth loss is often regarded as a natural consequence of ageing or poor oral health, but according to a content creator, it may be more than just an oral health issue. Dr Karan Rajan highlighted a key problem associated with tooth loss: a decline in cognitive function.

Taking to Instagram, the NHS doctor cited research, mentioning, “35,000 participants in the US looked at tooth loss in this population, and for every one tooth that was lost, there was an increased risk of cognitive decline by 1.7 per cent. If someone is losing one tooth because of bad dental health, chances are they will continue to lose more teeth. So cumulatively, if you go along that risk calculation, there’s probably a several per cent increase in cognitive decline and dementia from tooth loss.”