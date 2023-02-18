scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Why have Thandai this Maha Shivratri?

Did you know these benefits of Thandai?

thandaiThandai is a must-have (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri is upon us and is being celebrated across the country today with much fervour. The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and celebrates his union with Goddess Parvati. It is also believed to be the day when he preserved the universe by drinking poison during Amrit Manthan.

On the occasion, devotees visit temples, chant mantras and prayers, prepare bhogs, and observe fasts.

Many also tend to have Thandai to add the much-needed sweetness to the festivity. But are there any benefits to having Thandai prepared with milk and flavoured with nuts, seeds, rose petals?

Experts suggest that Thandai keeps digestion issues at bay as nuts are a good source of calcium, fat, protein, and fibre, which helps one digest food and prevent issues like constipation. On the other hand, ingredients like fennel seeds have anti-inflammatory and cooling properties which prevent gastric issues.

Also Read |Happy Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes Images, Photos, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, Messages, and Greetings

Calling Thandai as gut-friendly, registered dietitian Garima Goyal said that the presence of nuts in it has enough fibre to keep constipation away. “Fennel seeds or saunf have anti-inflammatory and cooling properties too. It helps to deal with flatulence too. Additionally, Thandai has rose petals which are also cool in nature and keep the gut healthy. Poppy seeds in it also smooth the bowel movements,” Goyal said.

gut Here’s how thandai benefits your gut (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Here are other benefits of drinking Thandai:

– The vitamins and minerals loaded nuts make Thandai helps boost memory and improves brain function.
– This is a great refreshing drink to alleviate stress as it has body soothing and cooling elements.
– Various spices used in the preparation of Thandai such as cinnamon, peppercorn and cloves also possess immunity-boosting properties and prevent one from various infections.

So, here is a must-try recipe of Thandai from MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria.

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Almonds
1/2 cup – Pistachio
1/4 cup – Melon seeds
2 tsp – Black pepper corns
2 tbsp Fennel seeds
1/2 cup Dried rose petals
2tbsp – Poppy seeds
1tsp – Cardamom powder
2 cups – Sugar

Method

*Blanch the almonds and pistachios in boiling water for 10 seconds.
*Peel the almonds and pistachios and allow to dry for 10 minutes.
*Take all the ingredients in the mixie and grind to a powder.
*Instant Thandai masala mix is ready.
*Now, add it in milk and enjoy!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 11:25 IST
